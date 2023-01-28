Born to eternal life on January 18, 2023, at the age of 95, peacefully passing in her sleep at Lasata Crossings, Cedarburg. No formal services will be held; however, a private family celebration of Muriel’s life will be held in the near future, to share stories and remember her spirit of joy, shared with all she met, but especially missed already by her children and dear friends.

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO