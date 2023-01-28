Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Local doctor reacts to coming end of COVID emergency declarations
PEORIA, Ill. – Is it a good idea for the Biden Administration to end the U.S.’ COVID-19 emergency declarations in May as the rest of the world sees a continued surge in new cases?. Doctor Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria says...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
25newsnow.com
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville City Council hears results of study on aging in the community
The Yorkville City Council last week heard recommendations on how to make the community more friendly for senior residents. The recommendations are the result of a study conducted which included surveys and a few in-person feedback sessions. Brad Winick is a consultant who worked with city staff to conduct the study. He says things like the cost of housing and safe crosswalks are concerns.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Unit 5 board approves 2023-24 budget cuts
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An elementary school is on the chopping block on a recent Unit 5 budget recommendation. According to budget recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle, Carlock Elementary School could be closed in the 2024-25 school year. The school closer is one of many recommended budget cuts...
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Responds To Criticism By Jelani Day's Mother
After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.
WSPY NEWS
Safe Passage always looking for more volunteers
Safe Passage is always looking for more volunteers. The DeKalb-based organization provides services and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic abuse and has prevention programs in the form of training and outreach. Safe Passage serves all of DeKalb County, including Sandwich. Nia Norris is Director of Prevention and Communication at...
25newsnow.com
State of Illinois to mandate police body cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new change will be coming to police departments in 2025. Each police department in the State of Illinois must have officers wearing body cameras. Bloomington Police Department’s public information officer said body cameras should be seen as tools and not weapons. “The training...
WSPY NEWS
Sugar Grove Village President wants major development project
Susan Smith serves on a Village of Sugar Grove committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. There was standing room only as an estimated 60 people attended a comprehensive plan steering committee meeting for the Village of Sugar Grove Tuesday night which at times was contemptuous. Residents voiced...
wcbu.org
Midwest Food Bank prepares for an increase in need as pandemic-era food aid funding ends
The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) recently announced that monthly SNAP food aid benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning on March 1. This comes after Congress decided last December to end pandemic-era emergency funding. As a result, food banks across the country are preparing for an increase in...
wglt.org
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police handing shooting investigation over to Aurora Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department is now saying that a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Monday night did not happen in Montgomery. The department says that it has turned the investigation over to the Aurora Police Department. Rush Copley Hospital, which is where the victim was treated, is in APD's jurisdiction.
WSPY NEWS
No Injuries Reported From Channahon Structure Fire
No injuries were reported in a garage fire that occurred in 24,000 block of West Quail Drive in Channahon around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, January 30th. The Channahon Fire Department reported a working attached garage fire to a two-story residential home with the extension to the attic area. The fire was extinguished shortly after 5. The fire damage was contained to the garage’s interior and attic space.
WSPY NEWS
Man Voluntarily Enters Substance Abuse Program With Assistance From Braidwood Police Department
A Will County man arrested for narcotics use this month is looking to change his life around. The Braidwood Police Department said Joseph Nestel was arrested for possessing 1.5 grams of fentanyl after a traffic stop around 9 p.m. on January 15th. While in custody, Nestel was transported to the hospital due to a medical condition.
WSPY NEWS
No trial dates yet in Plattville murder case
No trial dates have been set yet in the murder case of Cody R. Sales, of Plattville. The 27-year-old Sales is accused of murdering his mother Nancy Sales with a hammer. Sales, who is in custody in the Kendall County Jail, appeared briefly in Kendall County Court Tuesday morning. Sales' public defender Jason Majer says that he's waiting on medical paperwork still.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st
From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
WSPY NEWS
Alvin Wakefield Warren
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Alvin Wakefield Warren went home to be with the Lord. Because of his personal relationship with Christ, we have comfort in knowing he is now healed and in the presence of God. Al was born March 21, 1932, in Sandwich, the son of Davis and...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond
An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
WSPY NEWS
James Maurice Olson, 75
James Maurice Olson, 75, of Oswego, Illinois passed away Friday January 27th 2023. He was born in St. Charles Illinois the son of Maurice and Emelia Olson on February 3rd 1947. He spent his childhood in St. Charles and graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1970 with a degree in Physics. Jim moved to Yorkville in 1977 and established James M. Olson & Associates, a land surveying company, which he operated for almost forty years. He participated and lead as President of the Yorkville Lions Club helping establish the Yorkville Swim Club. He enjoyed traveling the world both by himself and with family. He was kind, generous, but against all common sense, loved the Wisconsin Dells throughout his life. His children loved him dearly and will miss him at Sunday lunches, his dry sense of humor, as well as his supportive guidance. Jim was a lover of the arts, mathematics, and prolific reader who enjoyed passing on his love of books to his grandchildren.
