James Maurice Olson, 75, of Oswego, Illinois passed away Friday January 27th 2023. He was born in St. Charles Illinois the son of Maurice and Emelia Olson on February 3rd 1947. He spent his childhood in St. Charles and graduated from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb in 1970 with a degree in Physics. Jim moved to Yorkville in 1977 and established James M. Olson & Associates, a land surveying company, which he operated for almost forty years. He participated and lead as President of the Yorkville Lions Club helping establish the Yorkville Swim Club. He enjoyed traveling the world both by himself and with family. He was kind, generous, but against all common sense, loved the Wisconsin Dells throughout his life. His children loved him dearly and will miss him at Sunday lunches, his dry sense of humor, as well as his supportive guidance. Jim was a lover of the arts, mathematics, and prolific reader who enjoyed passing on his love of books to his grandchildren.

OSWEGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO