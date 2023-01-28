Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Wind Chill Advisory In Place, Bitterly Cold Stretch Continues
There are plenty of factors into why our Tuesday is starting off brutally cold. The first having to do with the rather strong area of high-pressure that is in control of the Midwestern states. With that in place, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are sitting under a completely clear sky.
MyStateline.com
Sunshine returns to the Stateline for some time
It was very cold outside this morning. Overnight lows Monday night were subzero with even worse of wind chills. Our overnight low in Rockford was -11 degrees. This is not as bad as back in 2019 though, our lowest wind chill was -51. Overnight our lowest chill only few to around -14 degrees.
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning
Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
Chicago weather: Weekend Winter Weather Advisory issued for city, northern and western counties
A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs starting Saturday morning.
MyStateline.com
Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night
10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
More Snow & Colder Temps Are Heading For Eastern Iowa, Northwestern Illinois
We started January off with warmer-than-normal temperatures and little to no snow. At the end of January, we have snow constantly falling from the sky and colder-than-normal temperatures headed our way. We have all the details about when the snow will arrive and when we can expect to start freezing our butts off again.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
977wmoi.com
W-HFB President Jake Armstrong Says Recent Snowfalls Beneficial for Ground Moisture
With the recent snowfall in the local area, Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau President Jake Armstrong says it was very beneficial:. “I would say this was a good snow, whether it was just direct into ponds, direct into creeks, didn’t have frozen ground, obviously, if you have plowed snow in the last day or two, you moved a lot of mud and gravel with it as well. I think we are getting some moisture penetration. It looks like it going to freeze pretty hard, so we will lose some of it, but we definitely need moisture. We’ve been around and seen low ponds, low creeks, tile outlets not running, we definitely need it, so I think this was helpful.”
UPDATE: I-80, I-74 reopened after traffic snarls
UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:33 p.m.) The Iowa DOT reported the area between exit 284, County Road Y40 and I-280, has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:27 p.m.) Eastbound Interstate 74 between the Middle Road and Locust Street exits has reopened after a crash. UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:20 p.m.) […]
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Train blocks off entire subdivision near Dixon
DIXON, Ill. — Updated Story:. As of 9:51 a.m., the train has been separated and the railway crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue is open to traffic. A Union Pacific Railroad Train near Dixon has been stationary for hours, blocking off an entire subdivision, according to a Jan. 31 news release.
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
Up to 50 vehicles involved in Wisconsin pileup amid whiteout conditions
At least two dozen were injured in the chain-reaction crash on Friday as bursts of heavy snowfall dropped visibility to less than a quarter mile. Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstates-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin, on Friday, Jan. 27, amid heavy snowfall in the area.
WIFR
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
nrgmediadixon.com
UPDATED: Union Pacific Train Blocking Roads to Entire Woodland Shores Subdivision, Sheriff Looking for Way to Reach Subdivision
On January 31 at approximately 1:53 a.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a train from Union Pacific Railroad was blocking the roadways for the entire subdivision of Woodland Shores west of Dixon. At the time of the call, it was reported that the train had already...
MyStateline.com
2022 was a record year for the Northwest Illinois housing market
Last year was a "remarkable" year for home sales in the stateline, according to local realtors. 2022 was a record year for the Northwest Illinois …. Last year was a "remarkable" year for home sales in the stateline, according to local realtors. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …
Senior services available in Rock Island County that you may not know about
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With the cold weather here, there are senior services available for free that you may not know about. At the Rock Island County Senior Center, hot meals are being served and community help is being provided. "We have a wide variety of services, we're a...
MyStateline.com
Illinois' COVID-19 health emergency ending in May
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will end the state's public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on May 11. Illinois’ COVID-19 health emergency ending in May. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will end the state's public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on May 11. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …
MyStateline.com
This week is the 3rd Annual 'Rockford Restaurant Week'
Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its "Rockford Region Restaurant Week." This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant …. Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau...
MyStateline.com
Rockford holds 2nd Annual 'Hot Chocolate Crawl'
Some people stayed inside during Saturday's snowstorm, but others went out to warm up with some hot cocoa. Rockford holds 2nd Annual ‘Hot Chocolate Crawl’. Some people stayed inside during Saturday's snowstorm, but others went out to warm up with some hot cocoa. Loves Park water ski team preparing...
