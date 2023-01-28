With the recent snowfall in the local area, Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau President Jake Armstrong says it was very beneficial:. “I would say this was a good snow, whether it was just direct into ponds, direct into creeks, didn’t have frozen ground, obviously, if you have plowed snow in the last day or two, you moved a lot of mud and gravel with it as well. I think we are getting some moisture penetration. It looks like it going to freeze pretty hard, so we will lose some of it, but we definitely need moisture. We’ve been around and seen low ponds, low creeks, tile outlets not running, we definitely need it, so I think this was helpful.”

WARREN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO