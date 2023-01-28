ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

MyStateline.com

Wind Chill Advisory In Place, Bitterly Cold Stretch Continues

There are plenty of factors into why our Tuesday is starting off brutally cold. The first having to do with the rather strong area of high-pressure that is in control of the Midwestern states. With that in place, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are sitting under a completely clear sky.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com

Sunshine returns to the Stateline for some time

It was very cold outside this morning. Overnight lows Monday night were subzero with even worse of wind chills. Our overnight low in Rockford was -11 degrees. This is not as bad as back in 2019 though, our lowest wind chill was -51. Overnight our lowest chill only few to around -14 degrees.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Slick travel with mostly to completely snow-covered roads Sunday morning

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with measurable snow falling across the Stateline. For the most part, the area is sitting under 3-6″ of snow cover. A few areas up near the border is sitting under 6-8″. Snowfall reports through midnight include 8.0″ in South Beloit, 7.8″ in Janesville, 5.0″ in Freeport, 6.4″ at the station, and 4.9″ at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
977wmoi.com

W-HFB President Jake Armstrong Says Recent Snowfalls Beneficial for Ground Moisture

With the recent snowfall in the local area, Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau President Jake Armstrong says it was very beneficial:. “I would say this was a good snow, whether it was just direct into ponds, direct into creeks, didn’t have frozen ground, obviously, if you have plowed snow in the last day or two, you moved a lot of mud and gravel with it as well. I think we are getting some moisture penetration. It looks like it going to freeze pretty hard, so we will lose some of it, but we definitely need moisture. We’ve been around and seen low ponds, low creeks, tile outlets not running, we definitely need it, so I think this was helpful.”
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: I-80, I-74 reopened after traffic snarls

UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:33 p.m.) The Iowa DOT reported the area between exit 284, County Road Y40 and I-280, has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:27 p.m.) Eastbound Interstate 74 between the Middle Road and Locust Street exits has reopened after a crash. UPDATE: (January 30, 2023 – 5:20 p.m.) […]
DAVENPORT, IA
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Train blocks off entire subdivision near Dixon

DIXON, Ill. — Updated Story:. As of 9:51 a.m., the train has been separated and the railway crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue is open to traffic. A Union Pacific Railroad Train near Dixon has been stationary for hours, blocking off an entire subdivision, according to a Jan. 31 news release.
DIXON, IL
WQAD

24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

2022 was a record year for the Northwest Illinois housing market

Last year was a "remarkable" year for home sales in the stateline, according to local realtors. 2022 was a record year for the Northwest Illinois …. Last year was a "remarkable" year for home sales in the stateline, according to local realtors. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois' COVID-19 health emergency ending in May

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will end the state's public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on May 11. Illinois’ COVID-19 health emergency ending in May. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will end the state's public health emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on May 11. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

This week is the 3rd Annual 'Rockford Restaurant Week'

Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its "Rockford Region Restaurant Week." This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant …. Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford holds 2nd Annual 'Hot Chocolate Crawl'

Some people stayed inside during Saturday's snowstorm, but others went out to warm up with some hot cocoa. Rockford holds 2nd Annual ‘Hot Chocolate Crawl’. Some people stayed inside during Saturday's snowstorm, but others went out to warm up with some hot cocoa. Loves Park water ski team preparing...
ROCKFORD, IL

