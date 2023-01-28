Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Senate Republicans file legislation opposing graduated income tax proposals
Illinois Senate Republicans last week introduced Senate Resolution 27 that calls on the Illinois Senate to reject any progressive income tax measure that is introduced in the 103rd General Assembly. State Senator Sue Rezin says in 2020 the “Fair Tax” Amendment fell more than 360,000 votes short of a simple...
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
WSPY NEWS
Sugar Grove Village President wants major development project
Susan Smith serves on a Village of Sugar Grove committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. There was standing room only as an estimated 60 people attended a comprehensive plan steering committee meeting for the Village of Sugar Grove Tuesday night which at times was contemptuous. Residents voiced...
Comments / 0