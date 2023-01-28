Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Comal ISD high school student selected for West Point leadership program
A sophomore at Pieper High School was chosen for the 2022 Fall Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Jordyn Polk was one of 10 students from across the nation and Europe chosen for the prestigious award, a news release said. Offered twice a...
As school campuses closed Tuesday, one San Antonio district remained open
SAN ANTONIO — As winter weather pushed through Tuesday, nearly all school districts in Bexar County closed due to frigid conditions. Canceled classes kept some parents home from work to watch their kids who suddenly had the day off. Siblings Crew and Bay Brown weren't sad about staying home from school after Northside Independent School District closed campuses.
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
KSAT 12
Celebrate a new JBSA-Lackland recruit with a care package
SAN ANTONIO – Operation Gratitude will be assembling and providing 3,000 care packages for JBSA-Lackland’s newest airmen and guardians in February. Each of the packages assembled for the Airforce troops will contain snacks, handmade items, hygiene products and handwritten letters. Volunteers are needed to help with breakdown, Tuesday,...
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says
A teacher in a Texas school district resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said.
KSAT 12
Southwest ISD students raise money for classmate recovering from severe burns
SAN ANTONIO – A school tradition was used to turn tragedy into hope. Marcus Rutledge, 14, was left with severe burns to over 85% of his body after an accident in the kitchen over the holidays. His parents say he was joking and playing around in the kitchen moments...
KSAT 12
Mobile food market providing fresh food to those in underserved communities
Taking care of your heart is very important for your health. That’s why the American Heart Association is working with San Antonio community partners and health organizations to improve the health and wellness of those in the community. To do this, the Heart Association is addressing food access and...
paisano-online.com
Former Bexar County judge takes up non-faculty role at UTSA
Earlier this month, UTSA announced that former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be joining the university in a non-faculty role. The university announced the appointment in an official statement on UTSA Today. “Furthering a commitment to public service and engaging students in the ideals of citizen government, former Bexar...
'Come back home' | Families of missing Smithson Valley students search alongside volunteers in Comal County
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — There is an urgent search for two missing students in Comal County. The families of 17-year-old Josiah Pearson and 16-year-old Breana Caudill are looking for the teenagers after they both disappeared. The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the two were last seen leaving Smithson Valley...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 31, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re getting you ready for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo with a peek into the Buggy Barn Museum, rodeo and Valentine’s Day crafts, Vaquero Cook-Off menudo and more. The Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco provides Old West buggies...
Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
Comal ISD announces campus closures, New Braunfels ISD monitoring conditions
Comal ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 31 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Winter weather is sweeping through Central Texas, causing closures at some local school districts. After reviewing the forecasted weather and road conditions...
Hospital patient steals ambulance, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a San Antonio area hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect...
San Antonio-area schools, county offices list closures due to icy weather
Some school districts have canceled and the county has closed.
KSAT 12
San Antonio organizations helping unsheltered population amid frigid conditions
Several organizations are working together to help people living outside during the drop in temperatures. “I worry about how cold it’s gonna get tonight,” said Valerie Salas, director of homeless services for Christian Alliance Ministries (CAM). Outreach with CAM is meeting people where they are on the street...
KTSA
Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
Fosters & adopters needed: 30 Dogs at risk of euthanasia
SAN ANTONIO — There are 30 dogs at risk of euthanasia due to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services being overcrowded. The related video above was originally published January 28, 2022. The dogs include a mom and her puppies who are at risk of being killed for...
