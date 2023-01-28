ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: how to claim $3,000 no-sweat bet this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s not a single no sweat offer bigger and better than the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. First-time bettors in...
OHIO STATE
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland.com

Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Who is the best sophomore boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best sophomore boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. This is the second of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

‘It’s part of our DNA now’: How can the Cavs replicate Miami’s ‘Heat Culture’ and their decades-long success?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Udonis Haslem sees a flicker burning at the end of Cleveland’s competitive wick. He sees it in the passion with which Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell plays – and loses. The way Mitchell smacked an empty chair after missing a game-winner against the New York Knicks last week. The Miami Heat forward can tell Mitchell cares the way winners do, and “When your best player, your head guy has that mentality, that’s contagious,” Haslem told cleveland.com Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What does the Bengals’ championship window look like? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ championship window has tightened up just a bit after last weekend’s AFC Championship game loss. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has said that his championship window is his entire career. That reflects the team’s standard of not just reaching but winning the Super Bowl after coming up just short in last year’s Super Bowl.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

