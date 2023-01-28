ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.
Crash on I-295 North turns deadly

FHP: Fatal pedestrian involved crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck and killed. A Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A, just south of 5th Street as a pedestrian walked into the southbound lane. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
