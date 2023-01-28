Read full article on original website
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Career fair geared toward Clay County high school seniors scheduled for Feb. 16Zoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville police seek man who they say was seen towing, stealing car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car connected to an auto theft in the 10000 block of Atlantic Boulevard. A suspect was seen in a photo driving a Ram pickup truck believed to be an older model, between 2006 and 2008. The driver...
Charge against Dave & Buster’s employee upgraded to manslaughter after co-worker dies following fight: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A charge of aggravated battery was upgraded to manslaughter against a Dave & Buster’s employee who was arrested following a fight last month that resulted in a co-worker’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34,...
1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.
Man that went missing in Fernandina Beach has been found, police say
Fernandina Beach Police is issuing a Silver Alert for 72-year-old man who was last seen in his home in Fernandina Beach at 3:00 Monday afternoon.
Sheriff: Man who robbed 10 convenience stores in 3 days captured in Operation Déjà Vu
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man police say was involved in 10 convenience store robberies in Jacksonville over the course of three days last month was captured during an investigation dubbed Operation Déjà Vu, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Wednesday. Branon Purcell has been charged with five counts of...
Crash on I-295 North turns deadly
FHP: Fatal pedestrian involved crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday night, a pedestrian was struck and killed. A Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A, just south of 5th Street as a pedestrian walked into the southbound lane. The front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
Bishop John Snyder principal says administration, JSO investigating racist Snapchat messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two arrests have been made in regard to an incident involving racist Snapchat messages at Bishop J. Snyder High School. JSO confirmed both arrests include felony charges. Bishop John Snyder High School principal said Monday that his administration is...
Two dead after separate early morning crashes in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes in Duval County. Both wrecks happened early on Saturday morning, marking 16 total traffic related fatalities in Duval so far this year. Sweetwater area hit and run:. Around 1 a.m., a woman was driving a Hyundai...
Feces, sewage spotted on grounds of Golden Shores of Jacksonville apartments during visit by I-TEAM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some residents of the Golden Shores of Jacksonville apartments contacted the News4JAX I-TEAM, complaining of poor living conditions and that it takes months before problems get addressed. Right outside of Johnny Torres’ front door, there was sewage overflowing from a pipe. “There’s human urine and...
Police: Toddler dies after wandering into pool in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A toddler between the ages of 2 and 3 died Saturday afternoon after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m....
Missing Clay County man with dementia found safe after search
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating 72-year-old James “Jimmy” Edwards, who has early-onset dementia.
JFRD breaks ground on a new fire station on Jacksonville’s Northside
Fire station 64 is being built on Harts Road and will service the area along Dunn Avenue.
JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
Woman fleeing hit-and-run killed in 2nd crash half a mile away: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Lane Avenue as she fled from an earlier hit-and-run on the same road. Lt. Nassim Mana with JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said the woman was heading south on Lane Avenue...
Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond
Police: Man accused in vehicular homicide of Clay County 23-year-old died before going to trial
