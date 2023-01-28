Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
2023 Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest during month of FebruaryAdrian HolmanBolingbrook, IL
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police handing shooting investigation over to Aurora Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department is now saying that a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Monday night did not happen in Montgomery. The department says that it has turned the investigation over to the Aurora Police Department. Rush Copley Hospital, which is where the victim was treated, is in APD's jurisdiction.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Arrested Man on Burglary Charge
A 45-year-old Morris man is facing a burglary charge in Grundy County. Thomas Anderson is accused of breaking into a garage on Nettle Street and stealing money sometime on Tuesday, January 17th. After an investigation, a warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued on Thursday, January 26th and he was taken...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond
An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced For Leading Police on High Speed Pursuit
A 22-year-old West Dundee man was recently sentenced in Grundy County. Kaan Ayger pled guilty to fleeing and eluding police, a class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to 30 days of electronic monitoring. He was also placed on one year of conditional discharge. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies were dropped.
Student escapes attempted kidnapper at school bus stop in Glenview; person of interest in custody
A student was able to escape a man who attempted to kidnap her after she got off a school bus in Glenview by hitting him, police said.
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st
From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police investigate serious traffic crash on Chicago Avenue, seek witnesses
Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash on Chicago Avenue at Olesen Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
WSPY NEWS
Plano man facing multiple charges
A Plano man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Santiago Jacobo is charged with aggravated DUI, fleeing and eluding, and some other traffic violations. Police received a report of a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic on Eldamain Road. Officers...
Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court for first time since prank-calling news reporter from jail
The 22-year-old man accused of killing seven and shooting dozens of other people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with […]
WSPY NEWS
No trial dates yet in Plattville murder case
No trial dates have been set yet in the murder case of Cody R. Sales, of Plattville. The 27-year-old Sales is accused of murdering his mother Nancy Sales with a hammer. Sales, who is in custody in the Kendall County Jail, appeared briefly in Kendall County Court Tuesday morning. Sales' public defender Jason Majer says that he's waiting on medical paperwork still.
Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
WSPY NEWS
Joliet man accused of starting fire in home with occupants still inside
A Joliet man is being charged with arson after a fire Friday night in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department alleges that 45-year-old Kevin Williams intentionally started a fire in a spare room of a home after becoming upset with his girlfriend. The woman, another adult resident, and three young children were all inside at the time. Everyone got out safely.
wjol.com
Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot
The Channahon Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from the parking lot of Minooka Community High School – South Campus. It was at 2:00 pm that the Department received a call regarding the reported theft of catalytic converters from four different vehicles. The thefts are...
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Police believe that 23-year-old Michael Latham of Aurora lost control of the vehicle before it crashed into the pond at S. Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle. The car was upside down and partially submerged when police […]
80-year-old critical after shooting suspect during Northwest Side home invasion
CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition following a Northwest Side home invasion Monday morning where he shot one of the suspects, police said. At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine on the report of a home invasion and shooting. Police believe an 80-year-old […]
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
A home invasion suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a 80-year old homeowner in Chicago Monday morning. Chicago PD responded to reports of a man and woman who invaded a home on the 8500 blk of West Catherine Ave and stole items.
Man pointed gun at CTA bus driver after traffic accident: CPD
Chicago police allege a driver who hit a CTA bus on the South Side pointed a gun at the driver after the fender bender. Police said a man was driving a gray Chevy Silverado at 51st and Ashland, at around 11:30 a.m., when he struck a CTA bus.
Comments / 0