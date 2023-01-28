ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Arrested Man on Burglary Charge

A 45-year-old Morris man is facing a burglary charge in Grundy County. Thomas Anderson is accused of breaking into a garage on Nettle Street and stealing money sometime on Tuesday, January 17th. After an investigation, a warrant for Anderson’s arrest was issued on Thursday, January 26th and he was taken...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man dead after vehicle overturns in pond

An Aurora man is dead after his vehicle overturned in a pond near Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle Tuesday morning in Aurora. He was identified as 23-year-old Michael Latham. Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says that officers who arrived on-scene immediately entered the water to try to rescue Latham.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man Sentenced For Leading Police on High Speed Pursuit

A 22-year-old West Dundee man was recently sentenced in Grundy County. Kaan Ayger pled guilty to fleeing and eluding police, a class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to 30 days of electronic monitoring. He was also placed on one year of conditional discharge. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies were dropped.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st

From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
MORRIS, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Police investigate serious traffic crash on Chicago Avenue, seek witnesses

Above / Individuals and/or witnesses with information regarding the crash on Chicago Avenue at Olesen Drive are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department Traffic Unit Division at (630) 420-8833. (PN file photos are used to help flag online reports about Naperville Police Department responses to emergency calls and Crime Stoppers, always reminding readers that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. Be alert. Drive carefully. Stay safe.)
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano man facing multiple charges

A Plano man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Friday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Santiago Jacobo is charged with aggravated DUI, fleeing and eluding, and some other traffic violations. Police received a report of a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic on Eldamain Road. Officers...
PLANO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court for first time since prank-calling news reporter from jail

The 22-year-old man accused of killing seven and shooting dozens of other people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

No trial dates yet in Plattville murder case

No trial dates have been set yet in the murder case of Cody R. Sales, of Plattville. The 27-year-old Sales is accused of murdering his mother Nancy Sales with a hammer. Sales, who is in custody in the Kendall County Jail, appeared briefly in Kendall County Court Tuesday morning. Sales' public defender Jason Majer says that he's waiting on medical paperwork still.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet man accused of starting fire in home with occupants still inside

A Joliet man is being charged with arson after a fire Friday night in the 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue in Joliet. The Joliet Police Department alleges that 45-year-old Kevin Williams intentionally started a fire in a spare room of a home after becoming upset with his girlfriend. The woman, another adult resident, and three young children were all inside at the time. Everyone got out safely.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Catalytic Converters Stolen from Minooka High School Parking Lot

The Channahon Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from the parking lot of Minooka Community High School – South Campus. It was at 2:00 pm that the Department received a call regarding the reported theft of catalytic converters from four different vehicles. The thefts are...
MINOOKA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

