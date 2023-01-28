Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Serial killer Harold Haulman pleads guilty to 2005 Battle Creek murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Convicted serial killer, Harold David Haulman, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Battle Creek woman Wednesday. In mid-December, Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of then-21-year-old Ashley Parlier. The charge has been amended.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County man sentenced to prison for 2017 death of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is expected to spend 14 to 38 years behind bars after being sentenced Monday for the 2017 death of a Vicksburg man. On June 4, 2017, Joshua Wessel allegedly killed Ronald French, 71, after an argument at French's home, according to court documents.
WWMT
One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township crash
BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal crash involving two vehicles is being investigated, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on M-37 Highway near Butler Road in Baltimore Township on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m., deputies said. Investigation shows a 59-year-old woman from Hastings was driving...
Suspect in custody after teen stabbed in Jackson County
The Michigan State Police were called to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning for a stabbing victim from a 'domestic related incident.'
WWMT
Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
GRPD: Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, police say.
WWMT
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
WWMT
Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
FOUND: Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff's Office locate 13-year-old girl
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has found the 13-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday afternoon. Aaliyah Marie Sanders had been last seen walking away from her home in Pavilion Estates around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, investigators say. She was considered endangered. Deputies say...
MSP investigating murder-suicide near Decatur
Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened near Decatur Friday.
Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fox17
I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
WWMT
Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
WWMT
Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
Domestic violence suspect arrested after 2-hour standoff in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend after a two-hour standoff on Friday, Jan. 27. Deputies responded around 11:05 p.m. to the 21000 block of Division Drive. A female victim, who was at a neighbor’s house, told police...
19-year-old dead following Cass Co. crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man is dead after an early morning car crash in Milton Township
WWMT
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
Comments / 0