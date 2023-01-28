ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MI

WWMT

Serial killer Harold Haulman pleads guilty to 2005 Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Convicted serial killer, Harold David Haulman, pled guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Battle Creek woman Wednesday. In mid-December, Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of then-21-year-old Ashley Parlier. The charge has been amended.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

One dead, two hurt in Baltimore Township crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fatal crash involving two vehicles is being investigated, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on M-37 Highway near Butler Road in Baltimore Township on Tuesday around 7:21 p.m., deputies said. Investigation shows a 59-year-old woman from Hastings was driving...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Authorities look for suspects targeting marijuana shops in West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police released photos this week of a group of people they believe has been targeting recreational marijuana shops throughout West Michigan. Similar incidents involving stolen vehicles and marijuana shops have also been reported in Battle Creek and Grand Rapids, according to investigators. The suspects broke into...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Pickup truck, semi collide in I-94 crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A minor injury crash involving a pickup truck and a semi caused traffic on westbound I-94 to be down to one lane Tuesday. The crash was reported near the 52nd Street exit in Lawrence, around 11 a.m., according to the Michigan Drive Map. Kalamazoo...
LAWRENCE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Multi-car fire breaks out in Miller Auditorium parking garage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a multi-vehicle car fire on the campus of Western Michigan University Tuesday night. The fire started in one car, parked on the top level of the Miller Auditorium parking garage, and quickly spread to three nearby vehicles campus police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
THREE RIVERS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan

A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

