Greater Milwaukee Today
Louise Dietenberger
July 3, 1940 - Jan. 27, 2023. Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born on July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Muriel Joyce (Hoffmann) McCoy, 95
Born to eternal life on January 18, 2023, at the age of 95, peacefully passing in her sleep at Lasata Crossings, Cedarburg. No formal services will be held; however, a private family celebration of Muriel’s life will be held in the near future, to share stories and remember her spirit of joy, shared with all she met, but especially missed already by her children and dear friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Robert Juedes
Nov. 17, 1954 - Jan. 30, 2023. Kenneth “Ken” Robert Juedes, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in West Bend. Kenneth was born on November 17, 1954, to Frederick and Florence (nee Calenberg) Juedes. Ken graduated from West Bend East High School and then attended Moraine Park Technical School, earning an associate’s degree in marketing. He enjoyed retail sales, especially shoe sales at Allen Edmonds in Port Washington for many years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘We lost a community gem’
WEST BEND — Long-time West Bend resident, World War II veteran, philanthropist and community leader, Allan C. Kieckhafer, passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 99. Kieckhafer was born in West Bend on Dec. 25, 1923. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1941. He later attended and graduated from Midshipman School at Columbia University in New York City and served as a lieutenant (junior grade) on the LST (landing ship) 811 in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A community center for kids
GRAFTON — Most businesses can’t afford to play around with their operations. The Spot-Family Play Studio, playing around is what’s required to succeed. Opened in Grafton in early January by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Jackie Winn, The Spot is aiming to be the go-to indoor playground and hangout space for children of all ages, and has already attracted a healthy amount of curious kids and parents alike in its initial rollout.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Inmate in Waukesha County Jail death identified
WAUKESHA — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has released the identity of the man who died at the Waukesha County Jail two weeks ago, but says the investigation into his death is ongoing. The deceased inmate was identified as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. of Milwaukee. Glenn was arrested...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Capri Communities tests four-day work week
WAUKESHA — Capri Communities received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to test a new “Four-Day Work Week” employment program at two of its communities, Village Pointe Commons in Grafton and Harbor Campus in Port Washington. The Four-Day Work Week program, which launched on...
