Greater Milwaukee Today
Stephanie E. Grundman
Stephanie E. Grundman of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born in Milwaukee on May 5, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Marilyn (nee Denton) VanPembrock. Stephanie worked as a technical writer for InfoPros for many years. She was a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Louise Dietenberger
July 3, 1940 - Jan. 27, 2023. Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born on July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Muriel Joyce (Hoffmann) McCoy, 95
Born to eternal life on January 18, 2023, at the age of 95, peacefully passing in her sleep at Lasata Crossings, Cedarburg. No formal services will be held; however, a private family celebration of Muriel’s life will be held in the near future, to share stories and remember her spirit of joy, shared with all she met, but especially missed already by her children and dear friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Robert Juedes
Nov. 17, 1954 - Jan. 30, 2023. Kenneth “Ken” Robert Juedes, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in West Bend. Kenneth was born on November 17, 1954, to Frederick and Florence (nee Calenberg) Juedes. Ken graduated from West Bend East High School and then attended Moraine Park Technical School, earning an associate’s degree in marketing. He enjoyed retail sales, especially shoe sales at Allen Edmonds in Port Washington for many years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carol Mae Hilburn
Carol Mae Hilburn of Eagle entered into eternal life on January 27, 2023. Carol was born in Marshfield on January 13, 1942, to Carl and Ella (Hanneman) Dehn. Carol was baptized on February 1, 1942. Carol was a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Carol married her husband, Henry, on December 24, 1975, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha. They went on to live a wonderful life together full of family, love and laughter.
Greater Milwaukee Today
David A. Rawls
David A. Rawls of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born in Houston, Texas on May 8, 1954, the son of Ernest and Margie (nee Burdine) Rawls. On September 15, 1984, he married Karen (nee Smith) and together...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carolyn A. Rode
Carolyn A. Rode, age 81 of West Bend passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born August 26, 1941 to Gladys (Knudsen) and Gustav Rode in Kenosha. Carolyn was an avid scuba diver, diver for Washington County Search & Rescue Team, constable...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eileen ‘Lee’ Mary Waltenberry
Feb. 26, 1947 - Jan. 26, 2023. Eileen “Lee” Mary Waltenberry, age 75, of Ripon, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla. Lee was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1947, in Milwaukee, daughter of William and Margaret (Barth) Nohelty. She graduated from Sussex High School. On December 5, 1981, she married James Waltenberry in Sussex. Lee worked for Waukesha County for over 25 years, retiring as the payroll coordinator. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of three quilt guilds in Waukesha County. Lee was an amazing person who put others first and was always there to listen when anyone needed her.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James and his trains
WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A fundraiser with heart
MEQUON - Jill Belardi’s Valentine’s Day didn’t exactly go as planned. It was Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, and Belardi was playing tennis with her friend Jane Westreich at North Shore Elite Sports Club in Glendale, just as the pair did every week. Suddenly, Belardi - a healthy and active stay-at-home mom of two who lives in Mequon - let out a scream and collapsed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Terrance Donald ‘Terry’ McCutcheon, 85
Terry McCutcheon of Grafton was taken home for eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, after a brief illness on Jan. 25, 2023. Terry was born April 1, 1937, to Donald and Margaret McCutcheon in Milwaukee. His family moved to Grafton when his dad bought McCutcheon’s Mobil on 12th and Highway 60.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New course taking flight at HUHS
HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School announced on Monday that they will be offering the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Foundation High School STEM curriculum starting in fall 2023. “HUHS will offer this new course ‘Introduction to Aviation and Aerospace’, which will complement the Aviation Club program offered by...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Antique mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques
WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. “They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘We lost a community gem’
WEST BEND — Long-time West Bend resident, World War II veteran, philanthropist and community leader, Allan C. Kieckhafer, passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 99. Kieckhafer was born in West Bend on Dec. 25, 1923. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1941. He later attended and graduated from Midshipman School at Columbia University in New York City and served as a lieutenant (junior grade) on the LST (landing ship) 811 in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Young library patrons connect with Muskego seniors
MUSKEGO — For going on three years this spring, the Muskego Public Library has facilitated the #SafeHugs4MuskegoSeniors program — a way for area kids and adults to send a message to seniors living in the community — since the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine period, according to Courtney Metko, the children's assistant librarian with the library.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Merton parents confront school board
MERTON — Dozens of parents and staff gathered at the Merton Community School District School Board meeting Monday night to address the board and demand answers following the resignation of popular principal Becca Stein, who some parents say the school board is pushing out. “When I look at my...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A community center for kids
GRAFTON — Most businesses can’t afford to play around with their operations. The Spot-Family Play Studio, playing around is what’s required to succeed. Opened in Grafton in early January by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Jackie Winn, The Spot is aiming to be the go-to indoor playground and hangout space for children of all ages, and has already attracted a healthy amount of curious kids and parents alike in its initial rollout.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc school district sets referendum info sessions
OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Area School District has scheduled a series of sessions and facility tours to take place in the next several weeks, designed to provide information to voters being asked to decide the fate of two upcoming referendum questions. At its Jan. 18 meeting, the OASD School...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Taking the family legacy to the next level
WAUKESHA — Jimmy Wollenberg has put in the long hours in the mudroom, and as his high school wrestling career begins to wind down, he’s been able to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Those include bragging rights at the dinner table. Recently, the Waukesha South senior surpassed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
75 years and still making a splash
OCONOMOWOC — Tinus Marine in Oconomowoc is celebrating 75 years in business and hosted an in-house boat show over the weekend. The company which was started in 1948 by Harold and Arlene Tinus continues to be a family owned and run business providing water enthusiasts with a large variety of boats.
