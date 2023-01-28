Read full article on original website
Update: Individuals have been identified
VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
Five people taken to hospital for observation following fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - Five people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a mobile home in Bloomington off SH 185. It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The three adults and two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and for observation and are expected to be alright.
Rape aggression defense course offered free-of-charge by the Victoria Police Department
Rape aggression defense course offered free-of-charge by the Victoria Police Department.
Update: Intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open
UPDATE: At 8:45 a.m., the Victoria Police Department reported that the intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open. VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared.
Five people displaced following fire in Bloomington
Five people displaced following fire in Bloomington
Loud 'boom' sound heard Saturday afternoon was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite
VICTORIA, Texas - A loud 'boom' that was heard Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite, this according to the Victoria Police Department. VPD also said it is nothing to be concerned about. Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice and...
Intersection of Hanselman and Anthony closed
VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared.
Victoria Police takes four people into custody
VICTORIA, Texas - On Thursday afternoon, Victoria police took four people into custody at a home in the 3700 block of Greenwood Drive. The three suspects were 21-year-old Micheal Williams, 17-year-old Ethan Arguellez, and 18-year-old Estevan Silvas. They face charges including marijuana possession, theft, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will hold press conference at 9 a.m. Monday, January 30 on cybersecurity crime
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will conduct a press conference at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30 in the conference room on the second floor of the 2012 County Annex at 102 North Clinton Street in Cuero. County officials have an update on the June 2022 cybersecurity...
Victoria attorney provides legal self defense tips
Victoria attorney provides legal self defense tips.
Update: Building that caught fire in Cuero was previously a cabinet shop, says fire officials
UPDATE: According to a reporter for The Cuero Record and fire officials on the scene, the building that caught fire was vacant and had no electricity or gas services. They also reported the building was previously a cabinet shop and has been vacant for about four to five years. At...
Search resumed for missing man
PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
Two teens found with stolen items
VICTORIA, Texas - On Saturday, January 28 around 8:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson to investigate a shots fired call. Officers got a notice from the 911 call center about two people in the parking lot trying to break into vehicles. Residents confronted the two suspects. That's when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the residents before running off.
Delayed start times for school districts throughout the Crossroads
The following school districts will have a delayed start time Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions. Victoria ISD. Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning...
Two Edna football players sign to D-III schools
EDNA, Texas - It was a cold and windy morning filled with bright futures and warm energy at Edna High School as students, teachers, coaches and parents gathered in the gym to see two athletes follow their dreams. Edna running back/ defensive end Dreydan Ashford and Offensive lineman Pablo Almeda...
VISD to have two-hour delayed start time Wednesday due to winter weather conditions
VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions throughout the city and county. Delayed start times:. Elementary campuses: 10 a.m. Middle School campuses: 10:30 a.m. High School campuses: 9:30...
Theatre Victoria needs volunteers to create set pieces, fill backstage roles
Theatre Victoria needs volunteers to create set pieces, fill backstage roles.
