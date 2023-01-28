ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 2

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Update: Individuals have been identified

VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Update: Intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open

UPDATE: At 8:45 a.m., the Victoria Police Department reported that the intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is now open. VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Intersection of Hanselman and Anthony closed

VICTORIA, Texas- The intersection of Hanselman Road and Anthony Road is closed until the roadway can be cleared. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Victoria Police takes four people into custody

VICTORIA, Texas - On Thursday afternoon, Victoria police took four people into custody at a home in the 3700 block of Greenwood Drive. The three suspects were 21-year-old Micheal Williams, 17-year-old Ethan Arguellez, and 18-year-old Estevan Silvas. They face charges including marijuana possession, theft, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
VICTORIA, TX
etxview.com

Search resumed for missing man

PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
PORT LAVACA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Two teens found with stolen items

VICTORIA, Texas - On Saturday, January 28 around 8:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson to investigate a shots fired call. Officers got a notice from the 911 call center about two people in the parking lot trying to break into vehicles. Residents confronted the two suspects. That's when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the residents before running off.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Delayed start times for school districts throughout the Crossroads

The following school districts will have a delayed start time Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions. Victoria ISD. Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning...
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Two Edna football players sign to D-III schools

EDNA, Texas - It was a cold and windy morning filled with bright futures and warm energy at Edna High School as students, teachers, coaches and parents gathered in the gym to see two athletes follow their dreams. Edna running back/ defensive end Dreydan Ashford and Offensive lineman Pablo Almeda...
EDNA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

VISD to have two-hour delayed start time Wednesday due to winter weather conditions

VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria ISD will have a two-hour delayed start time on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the winter weather conditions and expected overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions throughout the city and county. Delayed start times:. Elementary campuses: 10 a.m. Middle School campuses: 10:30 a.m. High School campuses: 9:30...
VICTORIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy