CBS Sports
Georgetown vs. Creighton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Creighton Bluejays last season on scores of 66-80 and 77-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Georgetown and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. The Bluejays should still be riding high after a win, while the Hoyas will be looking to right the ship.
247Sports
Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender
Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
Creighton is matching the preseason hype after brutal stretch
Ignore the mediocre record. Get past the ugly six-game losing streak in late November and early December. Creighton is healthy and looking every bit like the Final Four contender it was pegged as this preseason. Ryan Kalkbrenner has found his game, after a non-COVID-19 illness limited him significantly in the early portion of the season, and the pieces have fallen into place. The 13-8 Bluejays have won seven of their last nine games — six of them by double figures — and treated Big East leader and No. 13 Xavier like it didn’t deserve to share the same court on Saturday in...
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Nebraska and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini should still be riding high after a victory, while Nebraska will be looking to get back in the win column.
New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln
Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
1011now.com
Newell commits to Washington University
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit
On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
News Channel Nebraska
More 'big' government in Omaha?
It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
