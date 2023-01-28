Ignore the mediocre record. Get past the ugly six-game losing streak in late November and early December. Creighton is healthy and looking every bit like the Final Four contender it was pegged as this preseason. Ryan Kalkbrenner has found his game, after a non-COVID-19 illness limited him significantly in the early portion of the season, and the pieces have fallen into place. The 13-8 Bluejays have won seven of their last nine games — six of them by double figures — and treated Big East leader and No. 13 Xavier like it didn’t deserve to share the same court on Saturday in...

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO