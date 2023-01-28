Read full article on original website
gulfshores.com
Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival
If you don’t speak Cajun, “beaucoup” is French for “a whole lot!”. Springtime is the perfect time for a festival at the beach. The weather is just right, the Gulf waters are warming up, and the lodging is more affordable. With that in mind, bring the family and satisfy your palate with spicy, delicious crawfish at the annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival.
Orange Beach Seafood Festival returns on Feb. 25
Day includes arts and crafts, food, live music and a car show. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Plans are in the works for the 31st Orange Beach Seafood Festival for Feb. 25 at The Wharf and a couple of new attractions are being added this year adding to the 100 or so vendors and more than 80 entrants in the car show.
Destin Log
Walton County Snowbirds give back to the community
The Walton County Snowbirds partner with OneBlood each year to sponsor a blood drive. This year, the blood drive will be on Feb. 15 at Faith Fellowship Hall, 306 S. Geronimo, Miramar Beach. The OneBlood mobile bus will be in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
Abandoned Bon Secour sailboat moves downstream, threatens property
A sailboat, left abandoned on the bank of Bon Secour River has moved, drifting out into the river and so far, pleas for help from property owners have gone unanswered.
Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola
Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
niceville.com
Test missions to close state roads 85, 123, 285
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Test missions will close state roads 85, 123, and 285 this week, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. According to Eglin, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, 2023, requiring the closure of state roads 85, 123, and 285.
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
Pollution may have factored in Pensacola death of rare whale, scientists say
The death of a rare whale found in Pensacola may indicated that plastic pollution is a problem even in the Gulf of Mexico depths that were home to the creature. The Blainville’s beaked whale was found Jan. 16 on the shore at Pensacola Beach. Its body was taken to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center for study. The Center recently released partial results.
WALA-TV FOX10
Large crowds turn out for ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an exciting day on the Gulf Coast. Foley held its first ever ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ at Heritage Park. It was a huge turnout. Event Coordinator Mike Yeater says attendance doubled his expectations. “My wife and I put on this festival...
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
WEAR
Pier demolition to slow traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews will be demolishing and removing a submerged pier near the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Monday. The pier was part of the old bridge built in the 1960's. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic won't be blocked, but will be slowed. Law enforcement personnel will also...
WEAR
'Big Winter Book Sale' underway in Downtown Pensacola's public library
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Friends of West Florida Public Library's "Big Winter Book Sale" is underway this weekend in Pensacola. The sale's being held at the downtown library on Spring Street. Thousands of hardcover, paperback and collectible books are available as well as DVDs, CDs and puzzles. The sale...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Carnival Elation Enters Drydock in Freeport
Carnival Cruise Line’s second-oldest ship, the Carnival Elation entered drydock in Freeport, Bahamas on January 21, 2023. The Carnival Elation’s hull will be freshly painted with the new Carnival livery, parts of the ship will be updated and upgraded and routine hotel maintenance will take place. The ship is expected to be in drydock until February 10.
Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores
A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
getthecoast.com
Valentine’s Gala 2023: A Night of Fine Dining, Fun and Romance in Crestview
The Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their upcoming Valentine’s Gala, set to take place on Saturday, February 11th, from 5:30 PM – 11:00 PM at the newly renovated Crestview Community Center. According to Sandra Wilson, Executive Director of Crestview Chamber of Commerce, this marks...
WALA-TV FOX10
South Baldwin Newcomers Club ‘Casino on the Coast’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting our largest fundraiser of the year, Friday, Feb 10 from 6-10 pm at the Orange Beach Events Center. The event is “Casino on the Coast”. Tickets are $70 each or $100 each for VIP tickets. Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, gaming, a chance at a $5000 drawdown, a silent auction, and a raffle.
