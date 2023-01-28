ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshores.com

Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival

If you don’t speak Cajun, “beaucoup” is French for “a whole lot!”. Springtime is the perfect time for a festival at the beach. The weather is just right, the Gulf waters are warming up, and the lodging is more affordable. With that in mind, bring the family and satisfy your palate with spicy, delicious crawfish at the annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Seafood Festival returns on Feb. 25

Day includes arts and crafts, food, live music and a car show. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Plans are in the works for the 31st Orange Beach Seafood Festival for Feb. 25 at The Wharf and a couple of new attractions are being added this year adding to the 100 or so vendors and more than 80 entrants in the car show.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Destin Log

Walton County Snowbirds give back to the community

The Walton County Snowbirds partner with OneBlood each year to sponsor a blood drive. This year, the blood drive will be on Feb. 15 at Faith Fellowship Hall, 306 S. Geronimo, Miramar Beach. The OneBlood mobile bus will be in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
malta

Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola

Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Test missions to close state roads 85, 123, 285

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Test missions will close state roads 85, 123, and 285 this week, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. According to Eglin, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, 2023, requiring the closure of state roads 85, 123, and 285.
AL.com

Pollution may have factored in Pensacola death of rare whale, scientists say

The death of a rare whale found in Pensacola may indicated that plastic pollution is a problem even in the Gulf of Mexico depths that were home to the creature. The Blainville’s beaked whale was found Jan. 16 on the shore at Pensacola Beach. Its body was taken to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center for study. The Center recently released partial results.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pier demolition to slow traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews will be demolishing and removing a submerged pier near the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Monday. The pier was part of the old bridge built in the 1960's. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic won't be blocked, but will be slowed. Law enforcement personnel will also...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'Big Winter Book Sale' underway in Downtown Pensacola's public library

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Friends of West Florida Public Library's "Big Winter Book Sale" is underway this weekend in Pensacola. The sale's being held at the downtown library on Spring Street. Thousands of hardcover, paperback and collectible books are available as well as DVDs, CDs and puzzles. The sale...
PENSACOLA, FL
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Elation Enters Drydock in Freeport

Carnival Cruise Line’s second-oldest ship, the Carnival Elation entered drydock in Freeport, Bahamas on January 21, 2023. The Carnival Elation’s hull will be freshly painted with the new Carnival livery, parts of the ship will be updated and upgraded and routine hotel maintenance will take place. The ship is expected to be in drydock until February 10.
FREEPORT, FL
OBA

Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores

A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

South Baldwin Newcomers Club ‘Casino on the Coast’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting our largest fundraiser of the year, Friday, Feb 10 from 6-10 pm at the Orange Beach Events Center. The event is “Casino on the Coast”. Tickets are $70 each or $100 each for VIP tickets. Your ticket includes dinner, drinks, gaming, a chance at a $5000 drawdown, a silent auction, and a raffle.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy