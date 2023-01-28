ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary of Colm Joseph O’Hara, 88

Colm Joseph O’Hara.

– Colm J. O’Hara, 88, of Atascadero died Jan. 10, 2023.

He was born in Ireland in 1934 and became a US citizen in 1965. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Patricia, and leaves five children: Vincent (Paulette), Mary (Timothy), Patrick (Christy), Thomas, and Noreen. Nine beloved grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. And CJ’s dear friend of 20 years, Joy Bernal.

Funeral services are private, but memorial contributions may be made to any Hospice organization.

“He lived and laughed and loved and left, ” James Joyce.

Published by Bradenton Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2023.

