ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC demonstrators push for change after release of Tyre Nichols video

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHUPw_0kUUqQXr00

VIDEO ADVISORY : Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Demonstrators in the District peacefully added their voices to the nationwide outrage that came Friday after the release of video that showed the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. that led to the 31-year-old man’s death three days later.

Five Memphis Police Department officers who were fired because of what happened were charged Thursday with Nichols’ murder.

DA: 5 Memphis cops ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

A group, made up largely of members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, gathered at Lafayette Square near the White House. The demonstration lasted for approximately two hours and featured speaker after speaker calling for change and overhaul to law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

“It is offensive to decency that this happened, ” stated Robert Brannum, who is part of the NAACP Washington, D.C. Branch.

“It has happened here, and if we don’t continue to fight against it. It’s gonna happen again. This is something we see continuously,” said Makayla Marie, who was part of the demonstration. “It’s not new to us, but it’s still going on, and we’re begging for them to do something, and they’re not doing anything.”

Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video

A gathering of people led by activist group Harriet’s Wildest Dream blocked part of K Street NW Friday night with a goal of sending a message to police and the community. In part, the group called for the release of video of three people who were shot and killed by police in the city in 2022.

The demonstrators, like those across the country, also pushed for a true revamp of policing practices and systems.

“We see police officers who are banging people’s heads into the sidewalk, who are picking fights with young children, right, so, all of this violence, we see nationwide, because it’s symbolic of the system as a whole.” said Fae, a community organizer.

Tyre Nichols’ family before video release: ‘We want peace’

For Patrice Sulton, who founded D.C. Justice Lab, much of the work begins with the support of elected officials and other community leaders.

“It does underscore and remind us that D.C. needs to end jump outs, that D.C. needs to think about non-police traffic enforcement, that D.C. should limit foot chases, and all of those things are easy enough to write into law if there was the will there,” Sulton said.

Nichols family attorney Ben Crump on the Memphis police beating and death of Tyre Nichols: ‘Deplorable.’

Some of the people who blocked K Street NW plan to put together the D.C. Safety Mobilization Squad, a group of trained volunteers who can respond to emergency situations to help de-escalate things if needed and prevent circumstances such as the ones that led to Nichols’ death.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Watch Tyre Nichols funeral service livestream Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The funeral for Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old motorist who died after a brutal traffic stop by police, will be held Wednesday in Memphis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. You can watch the service live here beginning at 1 p.m.(CT) / 2 p.m.(EST). Note, the time has been changed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Pastors lead 72 hours of prayer amid charges in Blake murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In Ward 4, people are processing recent gun violence through prayer. “I think they are feeling all that confusion, frustration, anger,” said Graylan Hagler, Pastor Emeritus at Plymouth Congregation Church of Christ. The church is one of 11 congregations participating in a 72-hour prayer session called, “Do No Harm.” Those […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC man charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police said they arrested a man who’s accused of trying to kill someone on Jan. 1. The Montgomery County Department of Police said 28-year-old Maurice Ricks of Washington, D.C. faces a number of charges, including Attempted Second-degree Murder. Officers said they went to the 8500 block of 16th St. […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman's death sparks homicide investigation in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A woman was found unconscious in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) searching for answers surrounding her death. Just after 8:20 a.m., officers with the police department responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast, nearby Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, after a report of an unconscious adult. Upon arrival, they found the woman, but unfortunately she was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Trial Begins in Killing of Alexandria Woman With Down Syndrome

The father of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman with Down syndrome gave tearful testimony Tuesday in the trial of her accused killer. Excell Jones described how he found his daughter, 23-year-old Melia Jones, dead at the Mason at Van Dorn apartment building in December 2021. She had started living on her own for the first time shortly before her death.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

3 DC schools on lockdown after shooting in Northwest: DCPS

WASHINGTON - Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School are on lockdown and a shooting investigation is ongoing, according to officials. There is a shooting investigation at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department. FOX 5 learned the victim is an adult male who was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy