Grand Rapids, MI

Enjoy indoor fun at Kids and Family Expo in Grand Rapids

By Gabrielle Phifer
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While weekend snow is on the way, it’s not stopping events from happening in West Michigan.

The Kids and Family Expo is happening Saturday at DeVos Place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Jungle Chase, a derby race, is the new addition for this year’s expo. Kids can also participate in the zip line, foosball, balloon twisting, a puppet show and more.

    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo
    2023 Kids and Family Expo

It will cost $9 for adults older than 16 and $5 for children between the ages of 3 and 15.

The expo will raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation-be nice program .

“Local schools who participate in the postcard distribution have an opportunity to raise funds for the be nice. initiative. It is a way for us to give back to the community and support a great program all while encouraging family bonding,” Pam Glass, president at Kohler Expos, Inc., said in a statement.

To learn more about the expo visit the expo’s website .

