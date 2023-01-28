ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Boys high school basketball: Theo Stephens' 25 points lifts Gainesville over Buchholz

By Caleb Wiegandt
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
Like the first time these two teams squared off on Jan. 6 in a sold-out Bud Seymour Gymnasium, Friday’s edition of Buchholz-Gainesville boys basketball featured three constants.

A packed and rowdy home crowd, a plethora of three-pointers and a Hurricanes' win.

In a physical matchup that wouldn’t have been out of place on the football field, Gainesville (17-6) hit nine shots from behind the arc to topple the Bobcats (11-12) and extend its bragging rights with a 76-55 win in the Purple Palace.

Hurricanes head coach Mike Barnes was happy his team persevered through that kind of game with the postseason looming at the turn of the month.

“It’s good for the playoffs because it’s going to be like that in the playoffs,” Barnes said.

Gainesville senior Theo Stephens paced all scorers with 25 points, hitting three treys and all eight of his free throws. The 6-foot-2 guard was one of four ‘Canes in double figures.

Junior Anthony Leivonen chipped in 15 points, and 6-foot-9 Appalachian State signee Josh Hayes added 13 on a balanced attack from Barnes’ veteran team.

Buchholz senior Tyler Gainey led the Bobcats with 19 points in their second-straight loss to Gainesville. Junior forward Palmer Walton was the only other Bobcat in double figures, scoring 10 points.

Here are takeaways from the season series’ conclusion.

Flurry of threes sparks big Gainesville run

A 6-0 Buchholz run out of a timeout in the second quarter left the Hurricanes down six and in danger of a big momentum swing going into the break.

Yet, with Gainesville in the double bonus, its own run took no time at all, thanks to the free-throw line.

The ‘Canes hit eight free throws and capped the first half with a 10-0 run over the final 54.3 seconds of the second quarter.

Not skipping a beat after the horn, Josh Hayes flushed a Seth Childers' alley-oop to set the tone for the third.

“We were fortunate to have a good run to end the first half, and that kind of carried over to the third quarter,” Barnes said. “Those free throws definitely sparked it.”

Gainesville cashed in five threes in the quarter and got its lead up to as many as 19 points. The Bobcats tried their best to match the ‘Canes and shoot their way out of the run, but Buchholz connected with very little over the dominant stretch.

Walton ended the scoreless streak at 17 with the Bobcats’ first field goal of the second half with 5:10 remaining in the third, but Gainesville, led by Leivonen’s eight-point quarter, didn’t look back, outscoring Buchholz 23-13 in the third.

Composure at the line nothing new for Canes

Regardless of success from deep, the Hurricanes also exploited the difference at the free-throw line, shooting 17 of 21.

The Bobcats were consistent, going 10 of 15 on free throws but couldn’t take advantage of a few one-and-one opportunities as the second half and Gainesville’s monster run wore down.

Barnes was happy to have an experienced guard in Stephens at the line.

“Theo is very composed, especially in big games,” Barnes said. “He’s played in a lot of them.”

Buchholz tried its best to mount a fourth-quarter comeback. Senior guard Jacob Sterck hit a couple treys to cut the lead to 10 with 6:32 left.

But Stephens kept that composure all the way to the finish, hitting his final four tries to cap his perfect night from the line and seal the win.

Physicality in rivalry game welcomed by all

As the best rivalry games go, there was no shortage of physicality. The floor of the Purple Palace shook each time bodies were strewn across the gym floor on a hard foul.

Remarkably, neither team faced serious foul trouble, even as both squads reached the bonus early in the first half.

The Bobcats tried to apply some early pressure, going with a full-court man defense on some made baskets in the first quarter. They tried again with a 2-2-1 press while attempting to get back in the game near the end.

Both times, the Hurricanes handled the pressure and returned the favor upcourt, pounding the paint and getting layups after rare outside misses.

“I think the book’s kind of out on us that teams try to be physical,” Barnes said. “It’s good that we were able to match their physicality.”

Each team has two games left on their regular season schedule before the Class 6A, District 2 Playoffs begin, where another ‘Canes-Bobcats throwdown could be in the works.

