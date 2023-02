Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Officially Bounced From ‘GMA’ Duties After Their Consensual Affair Proved To Be A “Distraction”, ABC President Confirms

Photo: Getty

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially out at ABC News following their romantic affair and scandal.

The anchors of GMA3 are leaving ABC News, network president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staff Friday evening.

“I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us, but let’s not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that’s because of you,” Godwin wrote in the memo obtained by CNN. “I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

A decision about who will co-anchor ABC’s GMA3 as well as 20/20 — which Robach co-anchored — will come later, Godwin said.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement Friday evening. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

A source close to the matter said the network had been negotiating with Holmes and Robach this week about an exit and the talks had advanced to final stages Friday.

“There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better,” said the source.

Their exit comes after Holmes and Robach were taken off the air last month following a Daily Mail report showing the pair apparently engaged in a romantic relationship.

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review.

Godwin called the matter an “internal and external distraction” and asked staffers not to “gossip” about the matter while at work.

During their time off the air at GMA3, a rotating cast of hosts have filled in for Robach and Holmes on the program.

