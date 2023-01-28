ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston gets USC offer

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
USC is on the lookout for elite defensive line talent which can change the equation up front for the Trojans. As this program moves to the Big Ten, it has to be supremely strong and robust in the trenches. The pursuit of 2024 players who would play their freshman seasons in the Big Ten continues at USC.

Eddrick Houston‘s junior year was a monster year for the Buford, Ga., native. He totaled 64 tackles, 11 TFLs, 10 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston is rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 13 overall prospect and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the 247Sports rankings.

Houston has offers from Auburn, Indiana, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others.

USC has the No. 22 class in the 2024 cycle with commitments from four-star Long Beach Poly wideout Jason Robinson Jr. and four-star Oregon tight end Joey Olsen.

