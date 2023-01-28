ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Emhoff says somber Auschwitz visit key to antisemitism work

By VANESSA GERA
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJv9N_0kUUpZWb00

KRAKOW, Poland — (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, said he was deeply moved by a “solemn and sad” visit to the former site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, describing it Saturday as an important part of his work combating antisemitism for the Biden administration.

Emhoff told reporters he would never forget his emotional Friday visit to the memorial and museum at the site in Poland, where he saw children's shoes and human hair stripped from people before they were killed in the Nazi German camp. Some 1.1 million people were killed there during World War II, around 90% of them Jews.

“I feel a deep connection to all those who perished in Auschwitz,” he said in opening remarks during a roundtable discussion in Krakow on antisemitism. “I know many American Jews feel the same way.”

Friday was the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the camp on Jan. 27, 1945, with observances which the second gentleman joined. He paid tribute to victims at an execution wall and placed a candle near the ruins of crematoria where hundreds of thousands of Jews were burned after being killed.

He followed that visit with other visits that helped him learn more about the tragic fate of Jews in Europe. On Saturday, he toured the Oskar Schindler Enamel Factory in Krakow, where he saw an exhibit about “Schindler’s List,” the 1,000 Jews saved by the German industrialist during the Holocaust.

Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of either a U.S. president or vice president. He is on a six-day tour of Poland and Germany meant to further the Biden administration's work combating antisemitism and to deepen ties with U.S. partners.

He also visited a new center run by the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, where he was briefed about its efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. Emhoff approached a group of Ukrainian woman doing arts and crafts at a table and told them that he wanted to let them know on behalf of the U.S. president and vice president that “we are going to support” Ukrainians.

During the roundtable at Krakow's Galicia Jewish Museum, he described antisemitism as a growing problem in the United States and across the world.

He denounced “so-called” leaders who use antisemitism to promote their agendas and those who lack the courage to confront them at a time of murderous attacks on Jewish communities, hateful threats and antisemitic lies.

“People used to be afraid to say the ugly epithets and lies out loud. Now, they are literally screaming them. We are witnessing an epidemic of hate in the United States and internationally,” Emhoff said.

He did not cite any specific incidents. But in recent months, former President Donald Trump hosted Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying white supremacist, at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida; the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, expressed love for Adolf Hitler in an interview; basketball star Kyrie Irving appeared to promote an antisemitic film on social media.

Neo-Nazi trolls, meanwhile, are clamoring to return to Twitter as new CEO Elon Musk grants “amnesty” to suspended accounts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Brazil's Lula to visit Biden on Feb. 10

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10, the White House announced, a month after the storming of government buildings in the Brazilian capital by far-right protesters. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Sweden PM says 'foreign actors' exploiting protests

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday denounced activists who burned the Quran and hanged an effigy of Turkey’s president in Stockholm as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.
WSB Radio

China accuses Washington of wanting 'technology hegemony'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony,” following reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The Biden administration is weighing further limiting the Chinese tech giant's...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia

GENEVA — (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. The former heavyweight champion suggested in a video message published Monday that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics.
WSB Radio

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now...
WSB Radio

US accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms control treaty

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia's refusal to allow on-the-ground inspections to resume is endangering the New START nuclear treaty and U.S.-Russian arms control overall, the Biden administration charged on Tuesday. The finding was delivered to Congress and summarized in a statement by the State Department. It follows months...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Slovakia's parliament sets early election for Sept 30

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday approved Sept. 30 as the date for an early election in the country. Ninety-two lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council — two more than needed — voted in favor of the move that came a week after lawmakers amended the country's constitution to make it possible to hold early elections.
WSB Radio

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSB Radio

US blocks export license renewals for China's Huawei

BEIJING — (AP) — China's government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing "technology hegemony," as the United States has begun stepping up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking access to American suppliers. The Biden administration has stopped approving renewal of licenses to some U.S. companies that have...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Could ChatGPT be your child's next tutor? AI experts, politicians weigh in

The artificial intelligence-fueled, text-generating chatbot, ChatGPT, has made its way to the halls of Congress. Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss said the technology's biggest impact could be on the education system. "This is a complement to teachers, not a substitute," Auchincloss told ABC News. "The single thing I'm most excited about is the applications in education." "The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests," OpenAI also stated on its site.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy