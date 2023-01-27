Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcmu.org
Central Michigan hospitals return to bargaining table after strike authorization
Officials at MyMichigan-Alma say they remain confident a deal will be reached, after its nurses' union approved strike authorization last week. MyMichigan-Alma and its nurses' union are set to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday, February 1. Marita Hattem-Schiffman, President of MyMichigan Health Centers in Alma, Clare and Mount...
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
kisswtlz.com
Mt. Pleasant Nurses Join Alma Nurses in Strike Vote
Nurses at McLaren Mount Pleasant Hosptal have joined those at MyMichigan Alma in approving a strike after working without a contract since November. With a nursing staff of around 100, 96 percent of the hospital’s nurses voted in favor of the strike. A 10 day notice would be given before any strike were to commence. According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the results come despite a concerted pressure campaign on the part of McLaren executives to discourage nurses from authorizing a strike. The union says McLaren’s administration sent out multiple communications threatening nurses with the loss of healthcare and even their continued employment should they strike, while attempting to suppress nurses’ legal rights to communicate with one another about the vote.
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
‘I would like to live a little bit longer:’ Local mom searching for kidney donor
According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 2,000 people in Michigan are waiting for ‘a life-saving transplant.’
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
mibiz.com
BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation
BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
WNEM
Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said. The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation...
townbroadcast.com
Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr
A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Missing woman’s van found in Clare County
A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
abc12.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
WNEM
Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman
CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
wbrn.com
Mecosta Co. Sherriff's Blotter: 1/27-1/30
At 5:07pm, deputies responded to a mental health complaint, at a residence in Green TWP. A female was taken into protective custody after making suicidal statements. Transported to Corewell Health Hospital without issue. Calls for service 15. Traffic accidents 3. 1/28/23. Calls for service 10. Traffic accidents 5. Car/deer accidents...
Comments / 0