Mount Pleasant, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcmu.org

Central Michigan hospitals return to bargaining table after strike authorization

Officials at MyMichigan-Alma say they remain confident a deal will be reached, after its nurses' union approved strike authorization last week. MyMichigan-Alma and its nurses' union are set to return to the bargaining table on Wednesday, February 1. Marita Hattem-Schiffman, President of MyMichigan Health Centers in Alma, Clare and Mount...
ALMA, MI
kisswtlz.com

Mt. Pleasant Nurses Join Alma Nurses in Strike Vote

Nurses at McLaren Mount Pleasant Hosptal have joined those at MyMichigan Alma in approving a strike after working without a contract since November. With a nursing staff of around 100, 96 percent of the hospital’s nurses voted in favor of the strike. A 10 day notice would be given before any strike were to commence. According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the results come despite a concerted pressure campaign on the part of McLaren executives to discourage nurses from authorizing a strike. The union says McLaren’s administration sent out multiple communications threatening nurses with the loss of healthcare and even their continued employment should they strike, while attempting to suppress nurses’ legal rights to communicate with one another about the vote.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?

Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation

BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said. The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation...
BAY COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Traffic backed up at exit on U.S.-131 freeway near Dorr

A Facebook post this evening from Gail Rae George VerHage and Michelle Heim Northrup reported that traffic has backed up significantly just south of the northbound U.S.-131 exit at Dorr (No. 72). A winter storm warning is in effect for Kent County and northward until Sunday morning. Allegan County in a less severe winter weather advisory. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Missing woman’s van found in Clare County

A 34-year-old Ogemaw County woman, Sara Elizabeth Burns, is the subject of an intensive search in northwestern Clare County. Burns, a white female described as 4 ft. 9 inches tall and 111 pounds with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes, was reported missing on January 17 in Ogemaw County. A...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman

CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta Co. Sherriff's Blotter: 1/27-1/30

At 5:07pm, deputies responded to a mental health complaint, at a residence in Green TWP. A female was taken into protective custody after making suicidal statements. Transported to Corewell Health Hospital without issue. Calls for service 15. Traffic accidents 3. 1/28/23. Calls for service 10. Traffic accidents 5. Car/deer accidents...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

