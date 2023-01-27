Nurses at McLaren Mount Pleasant Hosptal have joined those at MyMichigan Alma in approving a strike after working without a contract since November. With a nursing staff of around 100, 96 percent of the hospital’s nurses voted in favor of the strike. A 10 day notice would be given before any strike were to commence. According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the results come despite a concerted pressure campaign on the part of McLaren executives to discourage nurses from authorizing a strike. The union says McLaren’s administration sent out multiple communications threatening nurses with the loss of healthcare and even their continued employment should they strike, while attempting to suppress nurses’ legal rights to communicate with one another about the vote.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO