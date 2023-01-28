ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon Heights, MN

#Sunrisers soup! Try Jennifer Austin's (husband's) Hungarian mushroom soup

MINNEAPOLIS — I'm not much of a cook, but thankfully my husband is. This is one of his favorite recipes in the family cookbook, a great go-to on a cold winter day. 1. Melt four tablespoons of butter in a pot and sauté the onions. Once the onions soften, or about five minutes, add the garlic. Don't add the garlic right away, as you don't want it to burn.
Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub. To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).
Mall of America launches new membership program

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
Crews fight fire at storage facility in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Numerous crews were on the scene Wednesday morning, fighting a fire at a storage facility in Apple Valley. Firefighters tell KARE 11 crews were called to the Public Storage at 15075 Foliage Avenue around 4 a.m. According to Chuck Russell, Apple Valley Fire Chief, the...
Beyoncé bringing 'Renaissance' World Tour to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Beyhive is buzzing over the long-anticipated announcement that Beyoncé is officially taking her "Renaissance" album on tour. The 28-time Grammy winner revealed Tuesday that the Renaissance World Tour will kick off on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden before making its way to the United States later this summer.
Grocery bagger by day, café crooner by night

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Mundane is a grocery run on a weekday morning, until you come across Jordan. He's usually at the end of a check out line, helping customers by bagging their groceries and carrying them out to their cars. He's not shy to throw in a...
Mental health apps grow in popularity

MINNEAPOLIS — Since the pandemic started, research has found that more people are using mental health apps. Many mental health apps give you access to a mental health professional 24/7 for a free or low cost. Research from Harvard Medical School found that mental health apps can help people...
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population

MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
Amazon informs state it's shutting down sorting facility in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Amazon informed state officials on Monday that the retail behemoth will shut down the sorting facility in Shakopee. The complex, located at 5825 11th Ave. E. in Shakopee, employs 680 workers. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said they received a...
Guy's Games: What the heck is Crokicurl?

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota — It's a sport as cool as the ice it's played on, courtesy of our neighbors to the north. Crokicurl unites two time-honored Canadian pastimes: Curling and the board game Crokinole, which uses an octagon-shaped board with small wood disks. You use your fingers to flick the disk into the center.
Northside neighbors gather for night of prayer, healing in wake of Tyre Nichols police killing

MINNEAPOLIS — The release of body camera video in the police killing of Tyre Nichols is weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of those in communities near and far. "We are calling on you, Lord Jesus, so that we can rebuild hope in our people; so that we can rebuild trust in our community," said Bishop Harding Smith as he prayed for those who gathered at Shiloh Temple Tuesday evening.
