The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes win 10th straight, sweep Minnesota State in penultimate home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
#Sunrisers soup! Try Jennifer Austin's (husband's) Hungarian mushroom soup
MINNEAPOLIS — I'm not much of a cook, but thankfully my husband is. This is one of his favorite recipes in the family cookbook, a great go-to on a cold winter day. 1. Melt four tablespoons of butter in a pot and sauté the onions. Once the onions soften, or about five minutes, add the garlic. Don't add the garlic right away, as you don't want it to burn.
Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub. To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
Crews fight fire at storage facility in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Numerous crews were on the scene Wednesday morning, fighting a fire at a storage facility in Apple Valley. Firefighters tell KARE 11 crews were called to the Public Storage at 15075 Foliage Avenue around 4 a.m. According to Chuck Russell, Apple Valley Fire Chief, the...
Beyoncé bringing 'Renaissance' World Tour to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Beyhive is buzzing over the long-anticipated announcement that Beyoncé is officially taking her "Renaissance" album on tour. The 28-time Grammy winner revealed Tuesday that the Renaissance World Tour will kick off on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden before making its way to the United States later this summer.
Grocery bagger by day, café crooner by night
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Mundane is a grocery run on a weekday morning, until you come across Jordan. He's usually at the end of a check out line, helping customers by bagging their groceries and carrying them out to their cars. He's not shy to throw in a...
Minneapolis' Royal Foundry Craft Spirits announces closure
Royal Foundry Craft Spirits in Minneapolis will close this weekend. The British-inspired distillery and cocktail room opened at 241 Fremont Ave. N., in the Harrison neighborhood, in 2019. "We regret to inform you that Royal Foundry Craft Spirits will close its doors for the foreseeable future on Sunday, January 29,"...
Mill City Museum nominated for 'Best History Museum in the Nation'
MINNEAPOLIS — The Mill City Museum was nominated for the "Best History Museum in the Nation", and the Minneapolis attraction needs your help to win the award. The downtown Minneapolis museum was nominated for USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award in the best history museum category. “This...
Mental health apps grow in popularity
MINNEAPOLIS — Since the pandemic started, research has found that more people are using mental health apps. Many mental health apps give you access to a mental health professional 24/7 for a free or low cost. Research from Harvard Medical School found that mental health apps can help people...
After backlash over potential change, U of M says grads can walk at graduation
MINNEAPOLIS — After receiving criticism from students and parents over a potential walk-less ceremony, the University of Minnesota will provide students the opportunity to make the traditional march across a stage as part of their graduation ceremony this spring. The university announced Tuesday that it will hold two conferral...
Church leaders offer prayer, hope for those coping with Tyre Nichols' death
MINNEAPOLIS — The beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis sparked outrage worldwide, including in the Twin Cities — a community already trying to heal from the deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Amir Locke, Philando Castile and others. Bishop Richard D. Howell Jr. of Shiloh Temple in...
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
Amazon informs state it's shutting down sorting facility in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Amazon informed state officials on Monday that the retail behemoth will shut down the sorting facility in Shakopee. The complex, located at 5825 11th Ave. E. in Shakopee, employs 680 workers. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) said they received a...
Guy's Games: What the heck is Crokicurl?
MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota — It's a sport as cool as the ice it's played on, courtesy of our neighbors to the north. Crokicurl unites two time-honored Canadian pastimes: Curling and the board game Crokinole, which uses an octagon-shaped board with small wood disks. You use your fingers to flick the disk into the center.
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Brooklyn Park's first African American mayor lays out vision for state's sixth largest city
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — This past November, Brooklyn Park elected its first African American mayor, and with one month under his belt, Mayor Hollies Winston says he is eager to start following the vision he has for the sixth largest city in Minnesota. "It's a privilege," said Winston. "It's...
Northside neighbors gather for night of prayer, healing in wake of Tyre Nichols police killing
MINNEAPOLIS — The release of body camera video in the police killing of Tyre Nichols is weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of those in communities near and far. "We are calling on you, Lord Jesus, so that we can rebuild hope in our people; so that we can rebuild trust in our community," said Bishop Harding Smith as he prayed for those who gathered at Shiloh Temple Tuesday evening.
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
