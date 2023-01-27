ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools

Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

COVID-positive Democrat cast votes at Michigan Capitol, despite protocols

LANSING — A Michigan Democratic lawmaker voted from the State Capitol Building last week after testing positive for COVID-19, an arrangement approved by House Speaker Joe Tate despite state House isolation protocols. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, was allowed to cast her vote from the gallery above the House floor...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Parole board reverses decision to parole prisoner after AG Nessel appeal

The Michigan Parole Board has reconsidered its decision to grant Michigan Department of Corrections prisoner Floyd Jarvi’s parole and denied his parole after an appeal of the Board’s previous decision. The appeal was submitted by Attorney General Dana Nessel to the Livingston County Circuit Court in December 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Staffing crisis at juvenile justice facilities: low retention rates, overcrowding

The juvenile justice system across Michigan is experiencing a staffing crisis, and the facilities are feeling the effects. High employee turnover, accompanied by too few job applicants, contributes to a national staffing crisis, according to the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia. But why?. Marcía Hopkins, the director of youth advocacy...
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech

State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
MICHIGAN STATE

