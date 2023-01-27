Read full article on original website
Right-Wing Group Targets LGBTQ+ Existence In Michigan Schools
Michigan right-wingers are working together to challenge LGBTQ+-inclusive education in public schools. An organization called the Great Schools Initiative (GSI) is offering parents an opt-out form to prevent all discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Last week, the group began an initiative called “Operation Opt-Out,” which asks...
YAHOO!
Michigan inmate dying of cancer begs Gov. Whitmer for freedom after 46 years
For eight days this summer, Theresa Dunlap lay shackled to a hospital bed, battling stage 4 lung cancer and COVID-19 while mold grew in her chemo port. The 66-year-old prisoner pleaded through tears for the chains to be removed, but was met with a stony silence that continues to torment her.
Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme
A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller...
Dems expect Whitmer’s gun safety proposals to pass
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's three gun safety proposals could become the law of the land as Democrats control a trifecta in state government for the first time in nearly 40 years.
lansingcitypulse.com
COVID-positive Democrat cast votes at Michigan Capitol, despite protocols
LANSING — A Michigan Democratic lawmaker voted from the State Capitol Building last week after testing positive for COVID-19, an arrangement approved by House Speaker Joe Tate despite state House isolation protocols. Rep. Natalie Price, D-Berkley, was allowed to cast her vote from the gallery above the House floor...
fox2detroit.com
3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
legalnews.com
Parole board reverses decision to parole prisoner after AG Nessel appeal
The Michigan Parole Board has reconsidered its decision to grant Michigan Department of Corrections prisoner Floyd Jarvi’s parole and denied his parole after an appeal of the Board’s previous decision. The appeal was submitted by Attorney General Dana Nessel to the Livingston County Circuit Court in December 2022.
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
wtvbam.com
AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan doctor who led 'shots for pills' opioid scheme gets 16.5 years in prison
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan doctor was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison after authorities say he led an opioid scheme that provided drugs to patients in exchange for medically unnecessary injections. Francisco Patino, 68, of Wayne County, was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
wkar.org
Secretary of State wants Michiganders to double check list of cancelled voter registrations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office is working to make the process of removing people from the state’s voter registration list more transparent. The Secretary of State is tasked with regularly maintaining its list of registered voters. This involves removing people from the list who have either moved or died.
Mom of teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted.
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
lansingcitypulse.com
Staffing crisis at juvenile justice facilities: low retention rates, overcrowding
The juvenile justice system across Michigan is experiencing a staffing crisis, and the facilities are feeling the effects. High employee turnover, accompanied by too few job applicants, contributes to a national staffing crisis, according to the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia. But why?. Marcía Hopkins, the director of youth advocacy...
sooleader.com
Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech
State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
Whitmer signs spending bill, allocating $240M in federal COVID-19 relief
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.1 billion supplemental spending bill Tuesday that will send federal COVID-19 relief funds across the state for business and housing programs, give $200 million to a paper mill in Escanaba and create a new water shutoff prevention fund. The supplemental spending bill got support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans in the Legislature. But the process tested Democrats' slim majorities in the Legislature when House Democrats waited for state Rep....
Mich. man pleads no contest to fatally strangling and mutilating girlfriend
STURGIS, Mich. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man recently pleaded no contest in connection with the slaying and dismemberment of his girlfriend, as well as the sexual assault of another inmate while he was in custody. According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, on May 22, 2019, Sturgis Police Department officers...
