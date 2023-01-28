Mother sucked into plane engine, Fox News meteorologist attacked, the dirtiest cities: This week's top stories

New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO