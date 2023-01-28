Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
WEDNESDAY’S HEADLINES (2/1/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the State Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld yesterday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued the state in Effingham County. While the order was issued January 20th against the ban and the state appealed, the Fifth District Appellate Court yesterday dismissed three procedural counts that Attorney Thomas DeVore brought against the law, however upheld the count alleging a violation of equal projections under the law because it exempts certain employees of law enforcement and security sectors from the new ban. Meanwhile, a TRO ruling is pending in White County on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs. A separate challenge in Macon County has a hearing this Friday in Decatur.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
freedom929.com
TUESDAY’S HEADLINES (1/31/23)
(CHICAGO) Chicago-area electricity and natural gas suppliers are among the country’s leaders in cutting off service for nonpaying customers. A report issued by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry says Commmonworth Edison (ComEd) canceled gas and/or electrical service for nearly 226,000 accounts through October of last year, an increase of 27% from the year before. The groups put the company in it’s “Hall of Shame” for increasing disconnections even as it lobbied for and gained approval for rate increases.
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …. A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records...
WIFR
Pritzker announces end date of IL public health emergency
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023, aligning with the federal government’s decision announced Monday. “Our state’s disaster proclamation and executive orders enabled us to use every resource at our disposal from building up testing...
Illinois quick hits: Retailer announces closures; Caterpillar workers favor strike
Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans. Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale. ...
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request
Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
IL assault weapons ban: McHenry County challenge to Illinois law transferred to federal court
A challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban by McHenry County has been transferred up to federal court after a hearing Monday.
KWQC
Finding unclaimed property, even easier with new Illinois’ ICash features
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Checking unclaimed property on the ICash website just got even easier thanks to the new features of a chatbot update. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Monday that those checking for unclaimed property on the ICash website will now be able to ask questions to a chatbot, named Abe, according to a media release from government officials. Users will also be able to alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.
BREAKING: Temporary restraining order against Illinois' gun ban upheld by appellate court
(The Center Square) – The temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban issued by an Effingham County judge has been upheld by the Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois. While justices dissented with the lower court's ruling on three of the four subject matter counts, it upheld the court's decision on the fourth, keeping the TRO in place. Illinois enacted a ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines...
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
Where is Illinois on the List of the ‘Fastest Talking’ States?
A website ranked all the states from the "Fastest Talkers" to the "Slowest Talkers" and you may be shocked to see where Illinois is on this list, we were... According to the website preply.com, and its list of The Fastest and Slowest Talking States, Illinois is one of the 10 SLOWEST talking states in the country. Illinois ranks 41st on the list with only 4.96 syllables per second, the only states that talk slower than Illinois are all southern states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and South Carolina. On the site they say...
The Illinois museum built on Native American burial mounds
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. This story is part of an ongoing series investigating the return of Native American ancestral remains. Sign up for ProPublica’s Repatriation Project newsletter to get updates as they publish and learn more about our reporting. Every day when Logan...
wmay.com
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
"Constitutional sheriffs" refuse to enforce new gun control law — but have no legal justification
This article was originally published on The Conversation. A gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law's enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
kbsi23.com
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
Comments / 1