Saint Paul, MN

CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival ice carvings tout special inspiration

ST. PAUL, Minn. –  The St. Paul Winter Carnival is all about embracing the magic and the cold of winter.Every year, the ice carvings capture our imagination. They've also captured the imagination of some young artists from Children's Minnesota.In the video above, Derek James hung out in Rice Park with Tom Klug, a carver bringing those images to life through ice, and Ean, one of the young artists whose work is being transformed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox5atlanta.com

Will it snow in north Georgia? Yes and no...

FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was at Snow Island at Margaritaville on Tuesday afternoon to take a look at one place where snow can be found in north Georgia. He takes a look to see if Mother Nature will be providing any more the rest of the winter.
GEORGIA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Paczki Season Has Arrived Across Central Minnesota

My little Polish heart is filled to the brim, just like these seasonal donuts. Pączki are filled doughnuts found in Polish cuisine that usually make an appearance around Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. Traditional paczki share some common elements: sweet filling, dough, grain alcohol, icing or bits of dried orange zest, and lots of powdered sugar. These super-sweet treats are meant to be savored before the 40 days of lent and fasting get underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
SAINT PAUL, MN
97.5 WOKQ

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Says, ‘Friday Night is Gone Be Legit’

Honestly, NEWS CENTER Maine's Keith Carson is probably a better human than all of us. And I'll tell you why. I've never seen a meteorologist take such a beating on social media for no reason at all. I remember scrolling through my Twitter feed last week after one of the three snowstorms we got and seeing Keith get blasted because less snow fell in an area than he predicted.
MAINE STATE
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OutThere Colorado

Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high

The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
UTAH STATE
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
Bring Me The News

Price comparison: How much do eggs cost at Twin Cities grocery stores?

If you hadn't noticed, eggs are crazy expensive right now, a phenomenon being experienced across the United States. The fallout from avian flu in 2022 and ongoing inflationary costs impacting feed and fuel have been blamed for prices spiking by 135% on average in December, though there have also been allegations of price collusion.
CBS Sacramento

Winter storm brings new snow to California and Nevada

Rain and snow fell across Southern California on Monday while the northern half of the state turned windy and cold behind the weather system.The low-pressure system moved into Northern California on Sunday, leaving blustery and cold conditions in its wake as it moved south.Frost and freeze warnings were issued for parts of the coast and the interior.The storm was modest compared to the atmospheric river-fueled storms that pounded California from late December to the middle of this month.In the Eastern Sierra, the storm added a few inches of snow at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort, which reported its totals so...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Contrasting visions vie for the future of I-94

A plan by a Minneapolis-based transportation advocacy group to completely remove I-94 and replace it with a surface-level boulevard is not sitting well with those in St. Paul’s Rondo community seeking to reconnect their neighborhood that was severed by the highway. Our Streets, a Minneapolis-based climate activist group, is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Paul restaurant damaged in Sunday evening fire

Nassib Restaurant in St. Paul was damaged by a fire Sunday evening. Firefighters arrived around 5:22 p.m. to find "heavy smoke and flames" coming from the building at 540 Rice Street. The flames were quickly extinguished. The St. Paul Fire Department's preliminary investigation says the fire was likely accidental. The...
SAINT PAUL, MN
