The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.
As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn. "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?
We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
Winter's coldest temps may peak this week
It’s the dead of winter in Minnesota and we all know winter can hang on for a couple more months in any given year. I’m reminded of that classic Sears Diehard battery commercial this time of year. Those were the good old days of winter in Minnesota. Of...
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
Get a Taste of the Minnesota State Fair Over Memorial Weekend
Memorial weekend is the unofficial start to Summer in Minnesota. And we all try to pack as much as we possibly can over the 3-4 months of warm weather. The Minnesota state fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together happens every year (unless there's a pandemic) for the 12 days leading up to and including Labor Day. Which is also the unofficial end of Summer.
Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub. To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).
Subzero wind chills in Minnesota most of this week
January in Minnesota. Isn't it lovely? Actually, January 2023 has been warmer than a typical January in Minnesota, but we're now a couple of days into a cold blast that will stick around most of the week. Wind chill readings throughout Minnesota will be well below zero all day Monday...
