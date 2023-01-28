ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota

Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.

As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

What Is the Coldest It’s Ever Been in Minnesota?

We may have been shivering our way through more frigid sub-zero temperatures this week, but just how close are we to the coldest temperature ever recorded in Minnesota?. Our latest bout with all that bitter Arctic air has had many of us shivering in our boots for the past several days. I mean, when your thermometer says -13 F when you wake up in the morning, as ours did Tuesday morning, you know it's a wee bit nippy. (BTW, the correct way to pronounce that temperature is "13 below zero..." or "13 below..." and NOT "minus 13" or worse, "negative 13..." am I right?)
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
B105

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Winter's coldest temps may peak this week

It’s the dead of winter in Minnesota and we all know winter can hang on for a couple more months in any given year. I’m reminded of that classic Sears Diehard battery commercial this time of year. Those were the good old days of winter in Minnesota. Of...
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.1

The Clearest Lake in Michigan

According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

Get a Taste of the Minnesota State Fair Over Memorial Weekend

Memorial weekend is the unofficial start to Summer in Minnesota. And we all try to pack as much as we possibly can over the 3-4 months of warm weather. The Minnesota state fair, otherwise known as the Great Minnesota Get Together happens every year (unless there's a pandemic) for the 12 days leading up to and including Labor Day. Which is also the unofficial end of Summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis Tree Sale coming this spring

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis 2023 Tree Sale will be held this spring for all those interested in getting a good deal on a shrub. To participate in the program and to get the chance to purchase a tree for $30, you must enter a lottery anytime between Feb. 1 and March 31. People selected to participate in the sale will be notified on April 5, according to the Minneapolis Health Department (MHD).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

