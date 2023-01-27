The deer population is way too large. We have too many, and they're smaller than they should be. They could use a sizable culling or more predators.
you forgot to mention parents with children who like to play in their yards. release some in the city so your children can see them up close and personal! that would not be cool, ah
A hunting season is in the Forcast . Hound hunters and livestock owners will push for this .Also Hunters across this country will come together for this .These are dog breed that kills everything even them Animals they don't eat .So the hunters of mich have a thumbs up .You make a season or folks don't buy hunting license. Than this will cause game wardens looking at other places to work. They see what's going on with deer hunting. Folks want to hunt .Install a Dove hunt in mich .Install a crane hunt in mich .Better listen. Or that ignorant Governor will bank rupt you.
