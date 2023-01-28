Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Finebaum gives telling update on Alabama defensive coordinator search
Paul Finebaum provided some clarity on the ongoing Alabama defensive coordinator search. When it comes to the Alabama defensive coordinator search, Paul Finebaum notices how deliberate and calculated Nick Saban is being when it comes to replacing Pete Golding. With Golding leaving for Ole Miss, Saban has a pair of...
Look: Meet The Nebraska Pole Vaulter Making Headlines
Olivia Dunne might have some competition on her hands in the viral college athlete game on TikTok. On Monday, Nebraska Huskers pole vaulter Jess Gardner began to make headlines for her social media profile. Gardner, a junior pole vaulter from Lincoln, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, ...
What are realistic expectations for Nebraska Football in 2023?
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has impressed the fanbase with his recruiting victories but what’s a realistic win total in 2023?. If there was a segment of the Nebraska football fanbase that wasn’t completely on board with the hire of Matt Rhule, that part has totally dissipated.
5 college football teams that won’t be as good as you think in 2023
Spring practice will begin soon, but not every college football team will have great seasons. The college football season may have just ended, but spring practice will be here soon enough. The 2023 campaign will be the last featuring a four-team College Football Playoff. It will also be a season...
Did the refs screw the Bengals on Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds?
The Patrick Mahomes late hit out of bounds set up the Chiefs’ game-winning kick in the AFC Championship Game. Did the Bengals get screwed?. The Chiefs beat the Bengals in a thrilling AFC Championship Game on Sunday night but the focus for many after the game wasn’t on the Super Bowl matchup. It was on the refs.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
A Look At Colorado Football's Transfer Class Under Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is heavily relying on the transfer portal to rebuild Colorado's football program
What Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes after AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a four-word message for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship Game. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals got the better of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 56. One year later, the two teams met once again in the title game, with a trip to the big game in Arizona on the line. There was plenty of trash talk in the lead-up to the game, mostly from the Cincinnati side, but it was Kansas City who got the last laugh. The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 57 after defeating the Bengals 23-20.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate
Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates as National Signing Day approaches
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln
Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023
Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
O’Meara Hired as Wyoming Football’s Director of Player Personnel
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl has announced the hiring of Kirby O’Meara as Wyoming’s new Director of Player Personnel for Cowboy Football. O’Meara comes to Wyoming from the University of Central Florida (UCF). “After conducting an extensive national search and vetting a...
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth
Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
