The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Meet The Nebraska Pole Vaulter Making Headlines

Olivia Dunne might have some competition on her hands in the viral college athlete game on TikTok. On Monday, Nebraska Huskers pole vaulter Jess Gardner began to make headlines for her social media profile. Gardner, a junior pole vaulter from Lincoln, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, ...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

What Joe Burrow told Patrick Mahomes after AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a four-word message for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship Game. Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals got the better of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game to reach Super Bowl 56. One year later, the two teams met once again in the title game, with a trip to the big game in Arizona on the line. There was plenty of trash talk in the lead-up to the game, mostly from the Cincinnati side, but it was Kansas City who got the last laugh. The Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 57 after defeating the Bengals 23-20.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate

Several names are under consideration for the open Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator job. One big name emerged as an interview candidate on Monday. According to reports, the Tide will interview Washington Huskies, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Huskies had the No. 2 offense in the country in 2022, averaging 516.2 yards per game. The Read more... The post Big name emerges as Alabama offensive coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln

Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023

Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender

It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass

The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth

Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

