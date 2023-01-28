Read full article on original website
How to watch Murray State vs. Belmont: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at CFSB Center. The Racers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. Murray State came out on top in a nail-biter against the...
Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Vanderbilt football schedule 2023: Who do the Commodores miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know. Vanderbilt Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Commodores miss from the SEC slate?. The Commodores get a week off before...
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
UPDATED: Former Rockvale High Football Player / Current Cumberland University Player Involved in Tragic Accident
(Rutherford County, TN) This past Saturday (01/28/2023), Coach Guthrie with Rockvale High School told friends, former students and supporters of the Rockvale Rockets football team that former player Brady Owen was involved in a serious auto accident. As a result of the wreck, Owen was listed in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University suspended until at least 2027
The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for "accountability issues with their chapter."
Tennessee School Closings: February 1, 2023
With another round of winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
Robertson Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County Schools, due to concerns about inclement weather, Robertson County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycare will be open. INCOMING WEATHER…. Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week. UPDATE:. “Much of Middle Tennessee is under...
CODE RED: Second round of icy weather headed to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for icy conditions across Middle Tennessee this week. The second round of winter weather is on the way and set to move in Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours. Models are bringing in more frozen...
A look back at the 1951 Great Blizzard in Nashville
It was a little more than 70 years ago when areas of Tennessee were hit by an extreme winter storm, known as "The Great Blizzard of 1951."
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee
The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
Middle Tennessee schools closed, delayed Tuesday ahead of potential wintry weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to an icy weather threat. Metro Nashville Public Schools said they will operate on a two-hour delay schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 31. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship
(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
In Case You Missed it: How to be an Extra in a Nicole Kidman Movie to be Filmed in Middle Tennessee
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
