College Station, TX

UPDATED: Former Rockvale High Football Player / Current Cumberland University Player Involved in Tragic Accident

(Rutherford County, TN) This past Saturday (01/28/2023), Coach Guthrie with Rockvale High School told friends, former students and supporters of the Rockvale Rockets football team that former player Brady Owen was involved in a serious auto accident. As a result of the wreck, Owen was listed in the critical care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Robertson Co. Schools Closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – According to Robertson County Schools, due to concerns about inclement weather, Robertson County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daycare will be open. INCOMING WEATHER…. Wintry Weather Mix Potential For Early This Week. UPDATE:. “Much of Middle Tennessee is under...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
The Avenue Murfreesboro | Shopping mall in Tennessee

The Avenue Murfreesboro is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of downtown Nashville. More than one hundred stores reside within the complex. The anchor stores are Michaels, David's Bridal, Petco, Off Broadway Shoes, Ulta Beauty, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Bed...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Countian Receives TCA Scholarship

(MURFREESBORO) Six Tennessee students were awarded the Youth Beef Heifer Initiative Scholarship, sponsored by the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA). They received this award at the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association Youth Awards Banquet sponsored by Kubota Tractor Corporation, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN

