Kansas City, MO

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Why Vikings' Justin Jefferson is third WR to win SN Offensive Player of the Year, joining Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown

It takes a special wide receiver turning in an amazing season to win Sporting News' Offensive Player of the Year. Justin Jefferson did just that for the Vikings in 2022. Based on voting from fellow NFL players, Jefferson beat out NFL MVP-caliber quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the prestigious honor. Jefferson becomes the third wide receiver to win Sporting News' Player of the Year in any capacity, joining Jerry Rice (a two-time winner) and Antonio Brown (for the Steelers in 2017).
Sporting News

NFL players mock Arian Foster for saying he received 'script' for rigged NFL games

Arian Foster made some waves on a podcast on Tuesday by claiming that the NFL is rigged and players received scripts before games. While it's difficult to say how serious he was being -- likely not at all -- he certainly had an inventive backstory regarding how the NFL managed its games.
Sporting News

Who is Joseph Ossai? Stats, contract, college & more to know about Bengals DE after costly penalty vs. Chiefs

The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.
CINCINNATI, OH

