Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade grades: Broncos hire Russell Wilson's perfect coach, Saints score key draft capital
The Broncos needed to swing for the fences with their next head coach to make the most of having Russell Wilson at quarterback. They hit a grand slam by trading for and hiring Sean Payton. Although Denver gave some significant draft capital to land their 20th coach in franchise history,...
Sporting News
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC heading to Super Bowl 57 after last-second win
A year after Evan McPherson closed out the AFC championship with a game-winning field goal, the shoe was on the other foot in Kansas City. Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57, avenging a shocking defeat at the hands of this Bengals team 364 days ago.
Sporting News
Why Vikings' Justin Jefferson is third WR to win SN Offensive Player of the Year, joining Jerry Rice, Antonio Brown
It takes a special wide receiver turning in an amazing season to win Sporting News' Offensive Player of the Year. Justin Jefferson did just that for the Vikings in 2022. Based on voting from fellow NFL players, Jefferson beat out NFL MVP-caliber quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts for the prestigious honor. Jefferson becomes the third wide receiver to win Sporting News' Player of the Year in any capacity, joining Jerry Rice (a two-time winner) and Antonio Brown (for the Steelers in 2017).
Sporting News
What Brock Purdy's UCL injury means for 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady rumors
The 49ers' hopes of competing in the 2023 NFC championship game were quashed when starter Brock Purdy left after just a few plays due to an elbow injury. Now, the team is hoping that injury won't have an impact on its 2023 season. Purdy was diagnosed with a fully torn...
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Sporting News
NFL players mock Arian Foster for saying he received 'script' for rigged NFL games
Arian Foster made some waves on a podcast on Tuesday by claiming that the NFL is rigged and players received scripts before games. While it's difficult to say how serious he was being -- likely not at all -- he certainly had an inventive backstory regarding how the NFL managed its games.
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter and more react to legendary QB leaving NFL behind 'for good'
Tom Brady is retiring — and he means it this time. Exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, the Buccaneers quarterback revealed in a video posted from his official Twitter account that he is calling it quits "for good." "I know the process was a pretty big deal...
Sporting News
Five reasons why Chiefs' defense burned Joe Burrow in AFC championship game
Joe Burrow was close to leading the Bengals to a second consecutive AFC championship game victory in Kansas City. The Chiefs' defense made sure he wouldn't get to the finish line this time. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense turned in a gritty performance, fighting through injuries in the hosts'...
Sporting News
Buccaneers' 7 best QB options to replace retired Tom Brady, from Anthony Richardson to Baker Mayfield
The Buccaneers' quarterback run with Tom Brady is finished. The GOAT QB announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 for a second consecutive year, this time saying it's permanent. Before Brady made his decision, Tampa Bay already had to be thinking about replacing him, given he was set...
Sporting News
History of Sporting News' NFL awards: Full list of past winners, voting results from 1954-2023
For nearly 70 years, Sporting News has handed out awards to the NFL's best at the end of each season. The annual awards honor the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, as well as the season's top head coach, coordinator, executive, rookies, and more. In addition to annual awards,...
Sporting News
Who is Joseph Ossai? Stats, contract, college & more to know about Bengals DE after costly penalty vs. Chiefs
The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.
Sporting News
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
Sporting News
Sean Payton contract details: How much is Broncos coach making in 2023?
Off the beach and to the bank. The saga of Sean Payton's next landing spot has come to an end. From teasing he's going to stay at Fox for another year, to reports of not having a landing spot to Denver landing their "third, No. 1 choice" at head coach.
Sporting News
Tom Brady retires: Buccaneers QB says in video he's done 'for good' on anniversary of last retirement
Tom Brady announced that he is retiring from the NFL once again. But this time, the legendary quarterback says it's "for good." Brady's announcement came on social media, where he posted a 53-second clip Wednesday that revealed his decision. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,"...
Comments / 0