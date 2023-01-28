Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police to conduct occupant restraint enforcment patrols in February
(KBSI) – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 10 Commander, Captain Josh Anderton, announced the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Williamson County during February 2023. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Carbondale man
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19. Police say...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police ask for help finding missing man
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. James W. Stanfield, 44, of Harrisburg, Ill. was last seen on Jan. 19 in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale. Stanfield is described as 6 feet...
wpsdlocal6.com
Zeigler police seek suspected armed robber, urge community to secure homes
ZEIGLER, IL — Franklin County Emergency Management says the Zeigler Police Department are responding to reports of an armed robbery at the Southern Illinois Bank. According to a Tuesday release, the suspected robber ran from the area on foot. Emergency management describes the suspect as a balding white male...
KFVS12
3 found guilty in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three men were found guilty in a a shooting near a Carbondale restaurant in April 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez, Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, were found guilty of multiple gun-related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
kbsi23.com
3 found guilty of multiple gun related crimes in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were found guilty of multiple gun related offenses from a shooting in April 2022 in Carbondale. Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, both of Carbondale were found guilty of multiple. gun related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for man reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Authorities are searching for a man reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois, over the weekend. An alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for 30-year-old Michael S. Williams. Williams is described as a white man standing...
920wmok.com
Massac High School Teacher Charged with Criminal Damage to Property in Incident at Massac High School
WMOK received questions from listeners during the week of January 16th about an incident that had allegedly taken place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place in which one teacher cut the tire of another teacher on property at Massac High.
cilfm.com
Marion Police respond to armed robbery
Marion Police responded to an armed robbery at the Valero Gas Station in the 1800 block of West Main Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said an unidentified male, wearing all black clothing and mask, pointed a handgun at employees. The suspect demanded money from the employees and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen heading west from the store in a dark-colored passenger car.
kbsi23.com
United Way of Southeast Missouri paves a way for the displaced to stay warm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The United Way of Southeast Missouri continues its efforts in helping those in the community who need it most during these bitter cold nights. Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton says that a handful of displaced persons can receive warm shelter nights due to monies the united way was able to give the community partnership program in Cape Girardeau, giving the displaced a warm hotel room. “So, they now have some funds for overnight sheltering during extreme weather.”
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
kbsi23.com
Portion of East Park Street in Carbondale closed after crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A portion of East Park Street is closed in the 600 block all the way to South Lewis Lane as emergency crews respond to a vehicle crash. The City of Carbondale Police and Fire Departments are on the scene. East Park Street is closed in...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man facing weapons charges after officers stop vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon after Carbondale police stopped his vehicle. Officer’s stopped a vehicle in 500 block of East Main Street on Jan. 27 at 11:29 p.m. Stephan D. Harris, 22, of Carbondale faces a charge...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 30th, 2023
A 43-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a 1998 Marion County failure to appear in court warrant on a residential burglary conviction. Shane Swindell of West 16th Street in Centralia is being held in lieu of $4,000 bond. 29-year-old Josiah Abbott of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by...
KFVS12
Man wanted in Zeigler armed bank robbery
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in the case of an armed robbery in Zeigler at the Southern Illinois Bank. According to the Zeigler Police Department, the suspect ran away from the scene on Tuesday morning, January 31. A large police presence could be seen in and around...
vandaliaradio.com
Closings for Tuesday, January 31st
Kaskaskia College will have a remote work and remote learning day today. All students should check their canvas shells and employees with remote work capacity are to do so. South Central Schools will have an E-Learning Day today.
kbsi23.com
Louisville man arrested in Paducah on rape, drug charges after police chase
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Louisville man was arrested in Paducah on Saturday on several warrants including rape and drug charges. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, KY, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear, and on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
1 person in critical condition after Marion, Ill. house fire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Marion. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Holmes Drive around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, January 30 for a fire with a possible entrapment. When...
Comments / 1