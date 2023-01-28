Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
myrye.com
Q&A: Children’s Philanthropy Co-Pres. & Human Rights Award Winner Christine Groves
This past week the Rye City Human Rights Commission announced four individuals – three youths and one adult – were the recipients of its annual human rights awards. Today meet 2022 Rye Youth Human Rights Award winner and Co-President, Children’s Philanthropy of the Woman’s Club of Rye Co-President Christine Groves.
greenwichfreepress.com
Grand Marshal for 47th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Announced by Greenwich Hibernian Association
Kevin McFadden will be installed as the Grand Marshal of the 47th annual Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade by the Greenwich Hibernian Association on Saturday evening, March 4, at the organization’s annual St. Patrick’s dinner dance. The Parade will be held on Sunday March 19, at 2:00pm. Mr....
myrye.com
In Memory: Anita Eerdmans Schwarz, Age 83
Anita Eerdmans Schwarz, a 50-year resident of Rye, NY passed away on January 30, 2023. Mrs. Schwarz was born in Sutton, Surrey, England, on November 30, 1939. She was the daughter of Johannes Eerdmans and Antonia Wilhelmina de Vries. Mrs. Schwarz moved to America in 1953 with her parents and three sisters where she went on to graduate from Mamaroneck High School, Class of 1957, before attending Wellesley College.
myrye.com
Girls Varsity Basketball Leaves Eastchester in the Hutch
Rye Girls Varsity Basketball left Eastchester in the hutch on Tuesday, taking the away win 65-41. The Garnets are now 12-4. Varsity travels to Harrison on Thursday for a 5:00pm game (watch it).
myrye.com
In Memory: Francesco (Frank) Chiappetta, Age 89
It is with great sadness that we write of the sudden passing of Francesco (Frank) Chiappetta, on Monday January 30, 2023. Frank was born on February 15, 1933 in the small town of San Fili, Italy, but called Rye his home for over 54 years. Frank was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
myrye.com
In Memory: Dorothea McCarthy, Age 94
Dorothea Ann McCarthy of Yonkers, NY passed away on January 27, 2023. Born in the Bronx, New York, on November 12, 1928, the daughter of William McCarthy and Agnes Wilson McCarthy. Dorothea was a graduate of Rye High School, Class of 1946. Dorothea worked for the Westchester County Court System...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
tourcounsel.com
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
myrye.com
In Memory: Robert Lampl
Robert Lampl was the son of the late Alice Geis Lampl and Joseph Lampl, the brother of Peggy Lampl (deceased) and Joan Freeman, the very proud father of Bill Lampl (Kathleen Clifford) and adored grandpa of Lauren Lampl and Benjamin Lampl. Longtime resident of Rye and Mamaroneck, Bob loved gardening...
Ridgefield Restaurant Worker Loses Home In Fire: Thousands Raised From Fundraiser
A beloved Ridgefield restaurant employee and mother of three who lost her home in a fire is now receiving a slew of donations from her community to help her rebuild. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Orfa Escobedo-Diaz, a well-known employee of Bailey's Backyard, located in Ridgefield at 23 Bai…
ctbites.com
Run & Hide Brewing Co. Opens Taproom in Port Chester
Tim Shanley admittedly had butterflies right before he opened his small taproom in Port Chester. “I was talking to a childhood friend that I’ve known for 50 years and told him ‘I’m nervous,’” Shanley says. “He said to me, ‘What are you nervous for? When you were in eighth grade, you bought a blitz beer ball (a plastic jug that holds around five gallons) and you charged $2 a person for people to come into your mom’s backyard to drink.’”
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
darientimes.com
Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'
RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
myrye.com
Full of Merit, Good Humans & More: Rye City Council Agenda for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
The city council’s agenda for its meeting at 6:30pm on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 is out. The meeting will be held in-person at Rye City Hall. The meeting will also be aired on Cablevision Channel 75 and Verizon Channel 39. We’ll also see you on the Internet (live and archive).
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The Year
The prestigious Food & Wine Magazine names it's 2023 'Best Diner In Connecticut' and they follow a very simple rule when selecting the best diners in Connecticut.
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
