ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrye.com

In Memory: Anita Eerdmans Schwarz, Age 83

Anita Eerdmans Schwarz, a 50-year resident of Rye, NY passed away on January 30, 2023. Mrs. Schwarz was born in Sutton, Surrey, England, on November 30, 1939. She was the daughter of Johannes Eerdmans and Antonia Wilhelmina de Vries. Mrs. Schwarz moved to America in 1953 with her parents and three sisters where she went on to graduate from Mamaroneck High School, Class of 1957, before attending Wellesley College.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Francesco (Frank) Chiappetta, Age 89

It is with great sadness that we write of the sudden passing of Francesco (Frank) Chiappetta, on Monday January 30, 2023. Frank was born on February 15, 1933 in the small town of San Fili, Italy, but called Rye his home for over 54 years. Frank was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
RYE, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Dorothea McCarthy, Age 94

Dorothea Ann McCarthy of Yonkers, NY passed away on January 27, 2023. Born in the Bronx, New York, on November 12, 1928, the daughter of William McCarthy and Agnes Wilson McCarthy. Dorothea was a graduate of Rye High School, Class of 1946. Dorothea worked for the Westchester County Court System...
YONKERS, NY
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
MILFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York

Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
MANHASSET, NY
myrye.com

In Memory: Robert Lampl

Robert Lampl was the son of the late Alice Geis Lampl and Joseph Lampl, the brother of Peggy Lampl (deceased) and Joan Freeman, the very proud father of Bill Lampl (Kathleen Clifford) and adored grandpa of Lauren Lampl and Benjamin Lampl. Longtime resident of Rye and Mamaroneck, Bob loved gardening...
RYE, NY
ctbites.com

Run & Hide Brewing Co. Opens Taproom in Port Chester

Tim Shanley admittedly had butterflies right before he opened his small taproom in Port Chester. “I was talking to a childhood friend that I’ve known for 50 years and told him ‘I’m nervous,’” Shanley says. “He said to me, ‘What are you nervous for? When you were in eighth grade, you bought a blitz beer ball (a plastic jug that holds around five gallons) and you charged $2 a person for people to come into your mom’s backyard to drink.’”
PORT CHESTER, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
darientimes.com

Ridgefield mom, veterinarian dies at 39, leaving behind newborn son: 'Dr. Sobel will be missed immensely'

RIDGEFIELD — A local mother who was a familiar face to area pet owners at Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital in Danbury has died at 39, not long after giving birth to a baby boy. Dr. Kristin Sobel (Boyd), a resident of Ridgefield who worked as a veterinarian at Noah's Ark for almost five years, died unexpectedly, according to a message from the animal hospital. She died on Dec. 31 and left behind her husband, Jeffery Boyd, her son, Andrew Owen Boyd, her parents Marek and Krystyna Sobel, and extended family, according to her obituary.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy