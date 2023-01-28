Saturday Forecast: Cloudy night, quick warm-up for Sunday

We were able to sneak in a few periods of sunshine through our Saturday; however, clouds remained fairly heavy across the region. Fortunately, we are in luck as they will start to break away through tonight and tomorrow.

Overnight, expect gradual clearing with a few clouds by dawn. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s as you take the dogs out for an early Sunday morning walk. As the day progresses, more sunshine will kick in and temperatures will quickly warm up. We will be in the mid-80s by the afternoon. Although it will be fairly warm, it will not be muggy as our dew points will reside in the mid to lower 60s. Sunday will be a great day to get outside for a walk or to sit at the beach.

We are in for a trend of very warm weather! As we get into the new week, we will continue to see dry skies and highs in the mid-80s. Dew points will also rise a bit more into the mid to upper 60s. However, evening if temperatures rise to the mid-80s and dew points stay in the mid to upper 60s, our relative humidity would only be 50-60%.