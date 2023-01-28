Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
City Council Proposes New Speed Limit for Downtown ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Remembering the Mighty Deshler Hotel, Downtown’s Lodging Landmark
The “100 percent corner” is where a community’s two main streets cross, and land is most valuable. William G. Deshler, who lived at the northwest corner of Broad and Third streets, knew this and bought what became the “Deshler Block” at Broad and High, which included his bank and other businesses.
Shake Shack To Open New Central Ohio Restaurant, First Drive-Thru
Here's when and where it will open.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
myfox28columbus.com
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
Buckeye Valley Schools Hosting Preschool Parent Events
The administration and staff of Buckeye Valley Schools are already preparing for the 2023-2024 academic year. To that end they have planned Preschool Parent Events in February. If you have a child who will be between the ages of 3 and 5 during the next school year, or know of someone who does, be sure to check out the Buckeye Valley Preschool.
Columbus drag queen elevates cookie business for LGBTQ+ acceptance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baker is one of many titles for a Columbus small business owner known for his specialty cookies. He’s also a drag queen and a Food Network contestant. Owner of Plenty O’Cookies, Canton native Alex Copeland is a local baker specializing in an array of cookies adorned with distinct designs celebrating various […]
614now.com
This nearby destination was named ones of the 50 best places in the world to visit by ‘Forbes’
Referring to the southern Ohio hotspot as an “outdoor wonderland,” a recently-published list by “Forbes” of the 50 best places in the world for travel includes the Hocking Hills. The area–parts of which are just over 45 minutes from downtown Columbus–joins exotic destinations such as Bucharest,...
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
myfox28columbus.com
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
columbusunderground.com
The Confluence Cast: Eastland Mall
Eastland Mall, once a thriving hub of retail activity in Columbus, has closed its doors for good. Historian Doug Motz takes a look back at the history of the mall and examines its impact on the local community, the retail industry, and the city as a whole. We also discuss the political fights that have always followed developments in Columbus and the need to look at the plan for the neighborhood now that Eastland is gone.
Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
columbusunderground.com
Cheap Eats: Bring a Big Appetite to Little Palace
On my way to The Little Palace Restaurant for the first time, I received a sign from above that I was getting close. Literally. The renowned neon sign caught my eye even in broad daylight, like a North Star pointing me home. Located at 240 S. Fourth St. Downtown, Little...
wyso.org
Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses
Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend. Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspicious man accused of offering candy to child in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they are searching for a suspicious man accused of offering candy to a child in a Grove City neighborhood. Grove City police said a mother reported that a man in a dark blue Honda CRV offered her son candy in the driveway of their Claybrooke Crossing home on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m.
614now.com
Columbus restaurant closing original location after 32 years, but reopening another
While Chili Verde Cafe is closing its long-standing original location, fans of the concept will still be able to enjoy its enduringly-popular take on the cuisine of New Mexico at its second location. According to to Chili Verde owner Tom Anthony, the restaurant plans to close its original storefront, which...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
NBC4 Columbus
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus …. Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down. Columbus...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
Make The Connection From OWU For January
The “Make the Connection” series shared by Ohio Wesleyan University is a regular compendium of stories about the world of internships for OWU students. These students find experience through the internship process in a number of fields related to coursework. Each provides a bit of “real world” experience that can reinforce or alter career paths. Some are close to home; others take OWU students overseas.
