Powell, OH

Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
1808Delaware

Buckeye Valley Schools Hosting Preschool Parent Events

The administration and staff of Buckeye Valley Schools are already preparing for the 2023-2024 academic year. To that end they have planned Preschool Parent Events in February. If you have a child who will be between the ages of 3 and 5 during the next school year, or know of someone who does, be sure to check out the Buckeye Valley Preschool.
WKRC

Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
myfox28columbus.com

Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
columbusunderground.com

The Confluence Cast: Eastland Mall

Eastland Mall, once a thriving hub of retail activity in Columbus, has closed its doors for good. Historian Doug Motz takes a look back at the history of the mall and examines its impact on the local community, the retail industry, and the city as a whole. We also discuss the political fights that have always followed developments in Columbus and the need to look at the plan for the neighborhood now that Eastland is gone.
NBC4 Columbus

Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
columbusunderground.com

Cheap Eats: Bring a Big Appetite to Little Palace

On my way to The Little Palace Restaurant for the first time, I received a sign from above that I was getting close. Literally. The renowned neon sign caught my eye even in broad daylight, like a North Star pointing me home. Located at 240 S. Fourth St. Downtown, Little...
wyso.org

Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses

Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend. Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus …. Landlord handed second jail sentence as three Columbus properties shut down. Columbus...
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita announces new Board Officers

BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
1808Delaware

Make The Connection From OWU For January

The “Make the Connection” series shared by Ohio Wesleyan University is a regular compendium of stories about the world of internships for OWU students. These students find experience through the internship process in a number of fields related to coursework. Each provides a bit of “real world” experience that can reinforce or alter career paths. Some are close to home; others take OWU students overseas.
