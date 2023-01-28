A limb pickup inside the Mountain Home city limits has been rescheduled due to the weather. The one-day event, originally scheduled for Friday, has been pushed back a week to Feb. 10.The pickup is a partnership between the city and Waste Connections. Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.

