MH, MHCA among schools to keep campuses closed Wednesday
Following the recent rounds of winter weather, the Mountain Home School District and Mountain Home Christian Academy will be among those closing their campuses on Wednesday. They’ll be joined by the Gainesville, Lutie, Dora, Thornfield, Mammoth Spring, West Plains, Hollister and Ava school districts. The school districts utilizing AMI...
UPDATE: Four area restaurants named finalists in 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Four restaurants in the Twin Lakes area have been named finalists for Arkansas Heritage’s 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. DeVito’s Restaurant in Harrison, Meacham’s Family Restaurant in Ash Flat, Daisy Queen in Marshall, and Ozark Cafe in Jasper were announced Monday by the Arkansas Department of Park, Heritage, and Tourism.
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
Richard Redman, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Richard Redman of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard Redman died Sunday at Central Arkansas Veterans Hospital.
Ronald R. Brixey, 67, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 67-year-old Ronald R. Brixey of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Ronald R. Brixey died Friday at Care Manor Nursing Home.
Jimmy Harbinson, 75, Mammoth Spring (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Jimmy Harbinson of Mammoth Spring are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Jimmy Harbinson died Sunday at Baxter Health.
Slappin’ Leather Texas Hold ’em Tournament to benefit American Legion baseball
A big fundariser is coming up next weekend for a local sports program. The 22nd-annual Slappin’ Leather Texas Hold ’em Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the ELKS Lodge #1714 to benefit Mountain Home American Legion baseball. The event begins with registration at 11, and the tournament...
MH Chamber Banquet still on Thursday night
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce will still hold their Annual Chamber Banquet scheduled for Thursday night at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. Door open at 5 for the Chairman’s Circle reception in the Trout Room with social hour and dinner...
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
Wintry mix to continue through early part of week
The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout the early part of the week. Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in north central Arkansas will remain under a winter storm warning until 9 Monday evening, and a winter weather advisory will follow through 9 Wednesday morning. Southern Missouri is under a winter storm warning until midnight, and Izard and Stone counties in north central Arkansas are currently under a winter weather advisory until 9 Wednesday morning.
MH limb debris pickup rescheduled for Feb. 10
A limb pickup inside the Mountain Home city limits has been rescheduled due to the weather. The one-day event, originally scheduled for Friday, has been pushed back a week to Feb. 10.The pickup is a partnership between the city and Waste Connections. Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
Helen Studnar, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Helen Marie Studnar of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Helen Studnar died Sunday at her residence.
Winners announced from MH ELKS Hoop Shoot
The Mountain Home ELKS Lodge #1714 held its local ELKS Hoop Shoot contest Saturday at Mountain Home Junior High School. Bailor Tate took the boys’ title among ages 12 and 13 after hitting 23 out of 25 free throws. Davin Reasons made 15 to finish second. Newton Bennett hit...
Montgomery updates Baxter county road conditions
As Baxter County enters its third day of winter weather local roads remain in a risky state for drivers on Wednesday. — Baxter County Sheriff, John Montgomery spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis Wednesday morning for an update on conditions. Listen:. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits, and The...
Methvin Sanitation will attempt to run Tuesday routes Wednesday inside city limits
Methvin Sanitation will attempt to run Tuesday’s trash routes within the city limits of Mountain Home Wednesday. County routes will not run.
Hwy. 5 North reopened after scene cleared from turned-over log truck
Arkansas Highway 5 in northern Baxter County is reopen to through traffic. Baxter County 911 dispatch had reported a log truck turned over Monday morning in the Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery area, but emergency personnel have since cleared the scene.
MC Judge updates Marion county road conditions
Local roads remain in poor condition as more winter weather and freezing temperatures plagued the Twin Lakes area Tuesday afternoon. Marion County Judge, Jason Stumph spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis on Wednesday morning for an update on conditions in Marion County. Listen:. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and...
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
Three family members appear in circuit court session
Three members of one family were in Baxter County Circuit Court on January 23 to face charges they picked up individually or as a group. Earlier this month, 21-year-old David Zack Peifer of Mountain Home pled guilty to charges in three existing Baxter County criminal cases and was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.
West Plains teen injured after falling from vehicle
West Plains, MO. – A West Plains teen is recovering after falling out of a SUV on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:35 p.m. on County Road 1540, one and a half miles east of West Plains. A 17-year old...
