$605,000 jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s Mississippi Lottery drawing

The jackpot for one of Mississippi’s most popular lottery drawings has not been won since early December and now sits at $605,000.

Mississippi Lottery officials bumped up the jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners.

To win the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5, a player must match all five numbers, which has not occurred since the Dec. 10, 2022, drawing. The drawing tomorrow will be the 21st drawing since it was last hit and the second-largest Match 5 jackpot to date.

The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $665,000 was hit in July 2021.

The jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, Powerball drawing is up to an estimated $572 million, with an estimated cash value of $308.9 million.