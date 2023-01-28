ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

How Will We Know if the U.S. Economy Is in a Recession?

The second consecutive quarter of economic growth, which the government reported Thursday, underscored that the nation isn't in a recession, despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of interest-rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the clear. The solid growth in the October-December...
Fortune

Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023 while ‘overheated’ housing markets like Austin get hammered, says Goldman Sachs

The Fed’s ongoing inflation fight—which saw mortgage rates spike from 3% to 6% in 2022—has set off the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era. On one hand, the 2.4% drop in U.S. home prices seen between June and October is small relative to the housing crash’s 26% national home price decline from the top in 2007 to the bottom in 2012. On the other hand, the ongoing home price correction might have a lot of gas left in the tank.
straightarrownews.com

US lost 287,000 jobs while government was reporting +1 million in gains

The labor market may have been much weaker than the government let on in 2022. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics initially reported the U.S. economy added 1.2 million jobs last spring, a new report shows the private sector had a net loss of 287,000 jobs during the same time period, a difference of nearly 1.5 million.
investing.com

German unemployment rate remains stable at 5.5% in January

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in January, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 15,000 in seasonally adjusted terms. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected that figure to rise by 5,000. The number of unemployed...

