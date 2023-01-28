Read full article on original website
How one man's ego could plunge America into a recession
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could push the economy into a tailspin in a misguided attempt to safeguard his own legacy.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
Report: $45 billion in US pandemic unemployment claims flagged as potentially fraudulent
A government watchdog agency verified at least $45 billion in unemployment claims were flagged as potentially fraudulent and it may have been more.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Rural Americans aren't included in inflation figures – and for them, the cost of living may be rising faster
The rising cost of living doesn’t hit all Americans equally. Yet the benchmark figure for charting the rising cost of living excludes people in rural areas.
This is the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—it’s also a fairly mild correction, so far
On Tuesday, we learned that U.S. home prices as measured by the seasonally adjusted Case-Shiller National Home Price Index fell for the fifth straight month in November. Since peaking in June, U.S. home prices have fallen 2.5%. On one hand that 2.5% drop in U.S. home prices marks the second-biggest...
The housing market recession could be bottoming out. What does it mean for home prices?
Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it crystal clear last summer: Spiking mortgage rates would help to “reset” the U.S. housing market, which had turned into a buyer’s nightmare during the pandemic. Of course, spiking mortgage rates wouldn’t magically build more homes. However, higher rates in theory could...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
How Will We Know if the U.S. Economy Is in a Recession?
The second consecutive quarter of economic growth, which the government reported Thursday, underscored that the nation isn't in a recession, despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of interest-rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the clear. The solid growth in the October-December...
Is a Recession Imminent? 2 Indicators With Flawless Track Records Over the Past 55 Years Weigh In
These two recession-forecasting tools haven't been wrong for more than a half-century. Here's what they say happens next.
Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023 while ‘overheated’ housing markets like Austin get hammered, says Goldman Sachs
The Fed’s ongoing inflation fight—which saw mortgage rates spike from 3% to 6% in 2022—has set off the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era. On one hand, the 2.4% drop in U.S. home prices seen between June and October is small relative to the housing crash’s 26% national home price decline from the top in 2007 to the bottom in 2012. On the other hand, the ongoing home price correction might have a lot of gas left in the tank.
Wages continue to rise, but they still aren't keeping pace with inflation
Employers continued to raise wages during the fourth quarter to attract workers and hold on to existing staff, though the pace of the increases slowed from the previous quarter.
Job openings jumped unexpectedly to 11 million in December
Despite the looming threat of recession and the cacophony of mass layoff announcements, US businesses still need workers — 11.01 million of them.
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
straightarrownews.com
US lost 287,000 jobs while government was reporting +1 million in gains
The labor market may have been much weaker than the government let on in 2022. While the Bureau of Labor Statistics initially reported the U.S. economy added 1.2 million jobs last spring, a new report shows the private sector had a net loss of 287,000 jobs during the same time period, a difference of nearly 1.5 million.
CNBC
Euro zone economy posts surprise expansion in the fourth quarter, curbing recession fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
investing.com
German unemployment rate remains stable at 5.5% in January
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in January, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 15,000 in seasonally adjusted terms. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected that figure to rise by 5,000. The number of unemployed...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed’s series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5% last month...
