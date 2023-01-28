ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, MS

Mississippi student earns scholarship for prestigious Italian study program

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGXfx_0kUUljgn00

Heidi Hankins, a senior sociology major from Charleston, Miss., at Mississippi Valley State University, has been awarded the Gilman Scholarship and is studying abroad in Florence, Italy, during the Spring 2023 semester.

Hankins said the news of this accomplishment is exciting.

“It is a blessing that I have achieved such an accolade. Especially as someone whose interest lies in international affairs, becoming a Gilman Scholar allows me to explore that interest,” she said.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs informed Hankins of the honor in early December 2022. Hankins was a part of a highly competitive pool of applicants, which makes her selection an impressive accomplishment.

“Receiving this scholarship means I get to join a league of prominent students who have been chosen to reshape the world by offering their underrepresented perspectives on a global scale,” said Hankins. This opportunity proved that showcasing my authenticity and everything I’m proud of, like being an ambitious young woman, a Mississippi native, and choosing to be educated at a historically black university, is a narrative worth sharing,” she added.

The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, providing them with skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. To be eligible for the Gilman Program, applicants must be receiving a Federal Pell Grant during the time of application or provide proof that they will be receiving a Pell Grant during the term of their study abroad program or internship. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001.

With the opportunity, Hankins hopes to inspire other MVSU scholars.

“I hope my achievement will serve as a catalyst for the MVSU student body, and I will soon be one of many students representing our beloved institution abroad,” she shared.

This opportunity for Hankins is just another in what has been an eventful final year at MVSU. This summer, Hankins served as an intern for the National Park Service. In addition, for 12 weeks, she was an interpretation intern for Salem Maritime and Saugus Iron Works National Historic Sites.

Hankins was also a presenter for the Greening Youth Foundation’s “Career and Leadership Conference.” As a result, she received the “Brandon Billups Award” during that conference. Also, over the summer, she received a Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholarship, the “All Around Access Scholarship.”

Comments / 1

Related
bolivarbullet.com

CCMS New Administrators

Johnson and Sparks join Cleveland Central Middle School in 2023. Cleveland Central Middle School started the 2023 school year with new administrators. Veteran educators, Dr. Authur Johnson and Cathy Coleman Sparks are serving as the new principal and assistant principal. Cleveland Central School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Lisa Bramuchi is excited about the new leaders and the experience they bring to the nearly 500 student school.
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Holmes County singers to perform at Carnegie Hall

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Central singers are taking their talents to Carnegie Hall. Pierrdro Gallion, also known as “Mr. G” to his students, leads the choir program at the Holmes County School District. Just recently, the small county is being put on the map, recognized around the world for their musical talents. […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Mississippian Earns Delta State Degree After 50-Year Break From College

It’s never too late to garner an education. For Lonnie Webb Allen, that meant time spent on the Delta State University campus finishing her degree after a 50-year absence from campus. The mother of two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild stands as an inspiration to faculty and students alike.
CLEVELAND, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford added to winter weather advisory

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain...
OXFORD, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Make an Arrest in Second Homicide

On January 28th, Greenville police received a call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near Alexander and Cornell. When officers arrived on scene, witnesses told them that a black male was walking when he was struck by a vehicle. Officers learned that 37-year- old Willie Green of Greenville was struck by a 2012 Buick driven by 25-year-old Ariana Jones.
GREENVILLE, MS
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend.The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details.Ross’ mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood in Flora. “All I can say is, my baby is gone,” Ross’ mother said. The family asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They said Ross was a graduate of Madison Central High School and described him as upbeat and having a close relationship with his cousins.”He loved all of his family. It’s hard on me right now,” she said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
116K+
Followers
8K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy