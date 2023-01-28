Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Fiebrantz fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 4 years
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Luckette on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. A Milwaukee County jury found Luckette guilty last month. He faced a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.
37% of police chases in 2022 resulted in an arrest, MPD data shows
The Milwaukee Police Department arrested suspects in 37% of its police chases in 2022. MPD shared data with TMJ4, breaking down the number of police pursuits last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman charged; accused in crash, 1-year-old boy dead
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman is now charged in connection with a crash that led to the death of a 13-month-old boy. The accused is Antwineesha Burse – and she faces a criminal count of "knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death." According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Off-duty MPD officer assaulted at bar; security guard found not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31 found Terrance Walker not guilty of substantial battery in connection to a bar fight with an off-duty Milwaukee police officer at Revel Bar in the city's Bay View neighborhood. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Case details. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyre Nichols video: When should Milwaukee police footage be released?
MILWAUKEE - With the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee police, a Milwaukee activist group says it takes Milwaukee police too long to release footage. The Milwaukee Fire and Police commission is looking at requiring releases earlier. In the Memphis case, police released...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 6th and College trailer home fire, 3 displaced
MILWAUKEE - There were no injuries in a fire at a trailer home near 6th and College in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Jan. 31. It happened around 7 p.m. Firefighters from Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greenfield and Cudahy responded. Everyone got out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vigil for Tyre Nichols ahead of funeral
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee candlelight vigil was planned in Milwaukee Tuesday, Jan. 31 for Tyre Nichols ahead of Nichols' Wednesday funeral. The groups Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Justice for Brieon Green Coalition organized the vigil planned for 7 p.m. at the African American Women's Center at 3020 W. Vliet Street.
CBS 58
Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
Local activists want MPD body cam video to be released in 48 hours
The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression called for a quicker release of body cam footage from the Milwaukee Police Department.
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
Racine house fire injures two, kills one; victim identified
Racine police identified the 74-year-old man who was killed in a house fire in Racine over the weekend as Johnnie Edison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
Comments / 2