The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO