Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY
A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Houston man Sunday. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 7:00, Cpl. Jimmy Ha and Officer Matthew Brown initiated a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West on a vehicle for defective equipment. Contact was made with the driver, Demarcus Dewan Cedric Washington, 19 of Houston, and the smell of burnt marijuana was present. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana residue along with boxes of THC Vape cartridges. Washington was taken into custody for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Washington was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Bundle up: Bitter cold start to the work week in NW Kansas
A wind chill advisory is in effect for most of northwest Kansas through Monday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting a bitterly cold start to the work week, with a high temperature of just 16 forecast for Monday. There is a slight chance of snow flurries...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana charges Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:45, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Highway 290 West, on a vehicle for driving without their headlights. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Troy Brown, 18 of Katy, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle while doing so. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located in two separate locations of the vehicle. Brown and passenger, Zion Bluncson, 18 of Fresno, Texas, took ownership of the marijuana and were both taken into custody. Bluncson and Brown were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City Fire Department responds to single-wide trailer fire
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–At approximately 4:20 Monday morning, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 2213 Lincoln Road. Upon arrival to the scene, Command identified a single-wide trailer with heavy smoke and fire. Fire personnel from Engine 2 were assigned the position of...
westernkansasnews.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Garden City Police Department Officers arrested two individuals after drugs were found in a vehicle. Just after 6 am on Tuesday, Officers of the Garden City Police Department and the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 3700 block of E. Schulman Avenue.
Comments / 0