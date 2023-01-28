Two people were arrested on Marijuana charges Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:45, Officer Grayson Marburger initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Highway 290 West, on a vehicle for driving without their headlights. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Troy Brown, 18 of Katy, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle while doing so. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located in two separate locations of the vehicle. Brown and passenger, Zion Bluncson, 18 of Fresno, Texas, took ownership of the marijuana and were both taken into custody. Bluncson and Brown were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO