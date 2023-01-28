Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
IMF Downgrades UK Growth Forecast, Predicting Only Economic Decline Among G-7 Countries
LONDON — The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the U.K. economy even as it turns more optimistic on global growth. Its new 2023 forecast on Monday evening also sees the U.K. as the only "advanced economy" to contract, by 0.6%. This is 0.9 percentage points lower than its previous estimate.
Private Payroll Growth Slowed to 106,000 in January as Weather Hit Hiring, ADP Says
Private companies added just 106,000 new workers for January, down from an upwardly revised 253,000 the month before and well below the 190,000 Dow Jones estimate. Most of the growth came in the hospitality industry, as bars, restaurants, hotels and the like added 95,000 positions. ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson...
India May Have to Walk a Tightrope as Budget Looms, Analysts Say
It comes as the government faces a tough balancing act to ensure fiscal prudence and growth ahead of a global slowdown. India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the last full-year budget before the country holds elections in 2024. "There are multiple targets that the government has to kind of...
Sticky Inflation Means the European Central Bank Could Be Far From a Policy Pivot
The euro area economy is proving more resilient than expected and even avoided a contraction in the last quarter of the year. France and Spain recorded growth that made up for the shrinking output of Italy and Germany. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its growth outlook for the world...
South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History
South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
Professor Who Predicted the ‘Great Resignation' Says Quits Will Plateau in 2023—Here's Why
The "great resignation" will soon grind to a halt. Last year, more than 4 million people left their jobs each month in the U.S. — but in 2023, there will be less job hopping and fewer counteroffers as the demand for talent and supply of available workers evens out.
Intel Execs Make Small Cut to Their Overall Compensation After a Disastrous Quarter
Intel executives will take pay cuts days after the chipmaker reported weak fourth-quarter numbers that sent Intel shares sliding. CEO Pat Gelsinger's base pay will be cut by 25%, with lesser cuts for executive team members down to midlevel managers, the company said. The vast majority of Gelsinger's compensation, however,...
The 10 Best-Paying Jobs of 2023, According to New Research—Many Pay Over $200,000
Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
Biden Will End the Covid National Emergency—What It Means for Student Loan Pandemic Relief
President Joe Biden announced this week that the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies declared by the Trump Administration in March 2020 will end on May 11. The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement denouncing two Republican-sponsored bills aiming to end the emergencies immediately. Ending the orders in May, however, will give the health-care system and Medicaid recipients, especially, the time to "wind down" from the flexibilities offered through the emergency orders, according to the statement.
OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting
The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
Britain Sets Out Plans to Regulate Crypto Industry in Wake of FTX Collapse
The U.K. laid out plan to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. The proposals include strengthening rules on crypto lending, a controversial practice that contributed to the demise of FTX. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is viewed by industry backers as a crypto-friendly leader. The U.K. formally laid out plans to regulate the...
Gold Demand Surged to an 11-Year High in 2022 on ‘Colossal' Central Bank Buying
Annual gold demand jumped 18% to 4,741 tons (excluding over-the-counter or OTC trading) across the year. That's the largest annual figure since 2011, fueled by record fourth-quarter demand of 1,337 tons. Key to the surge was a 55-year high of 1,136 tons bought by central banks across the year. Gold...
Illinois' Public Health Emergency for COVID to Lift Later This Spring, Pritzker Announces
Illinois will be joining the federal government in ending public health emergencies related to the coronavirus pandemic later this spring, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday. According to the governor, the state's public health emergency will end on May 11, "aligning the state with the federal government’s decision to end the...
Some Borrowers May Qualify for a Student Loan Interest Deduction, Despite Payment Pause
Although fewer borrowers will be able to claim the student loan interest deduction this year, some will still qualify for it. Here's what you need to know. Fewer borrowers will be able to claim the student loan interest deduction for 2022, with federal loan payments on hold for the duration of the year. But some people may still qualify.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Targets Excessive Credit Card Fees in New Rule Proposal
WASHINGTON — The federal government's consumer protection watchdog proposed a new rule on Wednesday to ban excessive credit card late fees, potentially reducing them by as much as $9 billion per year. Congress banned exorbitant credit card fees under the Credit CARD Act in 2009, but an immunity provision...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0