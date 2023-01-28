ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NBC Chicago

India May Have to Walk a Tightrope as Budget Looms, Analysts Say

It comes as the government faces a tough balancing act to ensure fiscal prudence and growth ahead of a global slowdown. India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the last full-year budget before the country holds elections in 2024. "There are multiple targets that the government has to kind of...
NBC Chicago

South Korea Posts the Worst Trade Deficit in Its History

South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for 2022, the worst trade deficit since the customs agency started compiling data in 1956. January exports fell $46.3 billion, or 16.6% – while imports fell $59 billion, or 2.6%. South Korea recorded a trade deficit of $47.5 billion for...
NBC Chicago

Biden Will End the Covid National Emergency—What It Means for Student Loan Pandemic Relief

President Joe Biden announced this week that the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies declared by the Trump Administration in March 2020 will end on May 11. The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement denouncing two Republican-sponsored bills aiming to end the emergencies immediately. Ending the orders in May, however, will give the health-care system and Medicaid recipients, especially, the time to "wind down" from the flexibilities offered through the emergency orders, according to the statement.
NBC Chicago

OPEC+ Committee Recommends No Change in Oil Output Policy at Virtual Meeting

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which tracks the alliance's compliance with its output quota, convened digitally on Wednesday. The JMMC will next meet on April 3, one delegate said. A technical committee of the influential OPEC+ oil producers' coalition has made no recommendation to change the group's existing production...
NBC Chicago

Britain Sets Out Plans to Regulate Crypto Industry in Wake of FTX Collapse

The U.K. laid out plan to regulate the cryptocurrency industry. The proposals include strengthening rules on crypto lending, a controversial practice that contributed to the demise of FTX. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is viewed by industry backers as a crypto-friendly leader. The U.K. formally laid out plans to regulate the...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

