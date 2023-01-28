‘Mutant piglet’ born with two snouts baffles farmer: ‘So rare’

A piglet born last week with two snouts, two mouths and two tongues is turning into quite the ham.

Farmer Ramón Aguilar said he has never seen anything like it in all his years of raising pigs .

The “mutant piglet” comes from a farm in the rural area of Ucacha, in the Córdoba province of Argentina, Jam Press reports.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a piglet like this, that’s why I was so surprised,” Aguilar reportedly told local media.

“I’ve seen similar cases with cows, but never pigs. That’s why it seems so rare to me.”

Aguilar said the little stinker, which doesn’t seem to have a name, is “breathing well” through its four nostrils and appears to be in good health.

A veterinarian will check over the porker in the coming days, Aguilar noted.

This pig of the litter is not the first unusual swine to hog global attention. A piglet with three eyes and two snouts was born in China in 2016 .

A young pig named Mara Clara, which boasted two heads, two snouts and three eyes, left villagers in the Philippines squealing in 2019 .

And the small Spanish village of Bertoa in the Galicia region went hog wild for a piglet born with three eyes, two snouts and two brains in 2017 .

