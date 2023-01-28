How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of 49ers at Eagles
Getting you set for this year's NFC Championship game.
Information on this weekend's game can be seen below.
NFC Championship
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field, 3 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: 49ers on TuneIn , Eagles on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow All 49ers publisher Grant Cohn , & Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz
