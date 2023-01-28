How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals at Chiefs
Getting you set for this year's AFC Championship game.
Information on this weekend's game can be seen below.
AFC Championship
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, 6 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Bengals on TuneIn , Chiefs on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow Arrowhead Report publisher Jordan Foote & All Bengals publisher James Rapien
