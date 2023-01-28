ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals at Chiefs

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Getting you set for this year's AFC Championship game.

Information on this weekend's game can be seen below.

AFC Championship

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, 6 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Bengals on TuneIn , Chiefs on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Arrowhead Report publisher Jordan Foote & All Bengals publisher James Rapien

