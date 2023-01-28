ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025

By Julia Shapero
 4 days ago

A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication.

“I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in the memo to troops under his command, which was first reported by NBC News .

However, he added: “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025. [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022. Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.”

Minihan told AMC personnel to accept some increased risk in training as they prepare for the “China fight” and sometime in February to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head.”

He also urged personnel in his command to get their personal affairs in order to “ensure they are legally ready and prepared” in March.

However, a Defense Department spokesperson told NBC that Minihan’s comments “are not representative of the department’s view on China.” The U.S. has long walked a fine line with its ambiguous “One China” policy, which acknowledges China’s claims to sovereignty over Taiwan without accepting them and opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.

China has taken an increasingly aggressive posture toward Taiwan in the last year, heightening the risk of a war being sparked that could potentially draw in the U.S. However, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said in a recent letter to Pope Francis that “armed confrontation is absolutely not an option” for the self-governing island.

Jase Lyttle
3d ago

We’re already at war. It’s called Un-Restricted Warfare or New Age Warfare through big tech by pushing a divisive narrative and silencing the opposing ideology or attacking them. This isn’t conspiracy either. It’s all documented which you can read for yourself if you look up in-restricted warfare how to destroy America. They’ve used big tech, the fbi and political division to enact an attack on Americans through what they call “social brainwashing”. This is where big tech comes in to promote anti American values but silence those on the other side. They’ve paid billions to private universities to implement social brainwash in schools and at the work place and on tv. The news divides us among each other but we are not each others enemies. They are and the only way america doesn’t fall in the future is if we Unite ourselves as Americans and resist, together. They purposely destroyed trust for the government and have destroyed the integrity of American elections, which is all documented.

Charles Roan
4d ago

I wonder if people realize all this fentnyol is coming from China. All I have seen in other articles involving drug over doses is blaming the Cartel. It is partially their fault but China is feeding them these drug supplies. Things like this are war tactics. Seems to be we are already at war with them and have been for a little while now.

Jim@8
4d ago

You mean the war China has been preparing for years while US has been discovering pronouns.

