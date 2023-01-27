Former State Rep. Steve Holland files for Lee County District 5 Supervisor seat
TUPELO — Former longtime State Rep. Steve Holland has filed to run for the seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors currently held by his brother.
TUPELO — Former longtime State Rep. Steve Holland has filed to run for the seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors currently held by his brother.
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 2