Tupelo man held on felony drug charges
TUPELO – A Tupelo remains in jail after he was arrested at a motel while allegedly in possession of a half-dozen different types of drugs.
TUPELO – A Tupelo remains in jail after he was arrested at a motel while allegedly in possession of a half-dozen different types of drugs.
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0