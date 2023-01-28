Top-ranked Ben Davis remains undefeated after one-point road win at Carmel

By Phillip B. Wilson

CARMEL, Ind. — A one-point game that could have gone either way showed the character and tenacity of both triumphant No. 1 Ben Davis and vanquished No. 3 Carmel on Friday night.

The preservation of an unbeaten record came down to Ben Davis making free throws in the final minute. And the guy the Giants wanted to shoot those foul shots was senior point guard and captain Clay Butler, who sank five of six at the line to secure a 46-45 road victory.

That the Class 4A top-ranked Giants endured and improved to 21-0 proved coach Don Carlisle’s team is capable of making the most important plays when late-game pressure is most intense. It’s been a perfect run of mostly double-digit wins, except for an overtime escape against Southport and a four-point victory over Pike in the third and fourth games.

But this outcome also showed that Carmel is better than its 11-6 record. The Greyhounds, No. 3 in the SBLive Indiana Power 25 rankings , are plenty capable of being a dangerous team come tournament time.

“It’s a great thing for us for confidence when we get in those situations,” Carlisle said. “Last year, we had a lot of those games that we lost. You can see the growth there in this group. We made defensive plays and we made free throws. Last year in those similar situations, we didn’t. This group is a veteran group and did a good job of fighting back.”

He couldn’t help but remind about recent history. Ben Davis hasn’t beaten rival Carmel since 2017, a five-game losing streak that included the 2019 state championship game when Carlisle was in his first season. That one will always hurt.

“We haven’t had much success against those guys,” he said. “It’s been a while.”

That’s why this nailbiter meant a little more than other close games.

Butler, who finished with 10 points, hit what proved to be the game-winning foul shot to make it 46-42 with 12 seconds remaining. On two previous possessions with the Giants ahead by only one point in that final minute, he sank both ends of one-and-ones.

“We don’t really believe in pressure,” Giants senior center Zane Doughty said. “It’s a mind thing. I had full confidence that Clay was going to shoot ‘em. I rarely see him miss ever. I had full confidence he was going to knock ‘em down and when he did, it was relief off my chest.”

Butler quickly exited for a ride home with his parents, so he didn’t talk after playing the hero. But then again, he probably didn’t need to say anything. His coach summed up the senior’s importance.

“He’s a clutch kid,” Carlisle said. “I always like him with the ball in his hands because he’s going to make those free throws. I have extreme confidence in him. Give him the ball and let him go shoot ‘em.”

Carmel’s Sam Orme, who scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds. But Carmel was out of timeouts and Ben Davis didn’t need to inbound the basketball before the final buzzer.

The Greyhounds pushed the Giants to the limit early as Doughty got several looks but was unable to finish on most. The two-star Valparaiso recruit finished with 17 points including four dunks, eight rebounds and six blocks. But the referees let the boys play, which meant a lot of contact inside.

“The refs decided to turn their heads,” Doughty said. “At the end, I just started powering through and not caring.”

On the other side stood a formidable, familiar foe in Orme, a three-star Belmont recruit. The 6-foot-8 power forward and the 6-9 Doughty played on the same Indy Heat AAU team last summer.

“He’s really mad at me right now,” Doughty said. “It was really satisfying, beating him and having bragging rights.”

Orme was more upset with himself about missing three foul shots in the fourth quarter. He had made six in a row before that.

“There’s definitely a few plays we’d like to have back, a couple of missed layups, definitely me missing a few free throws,” Orme said. “Not the result we wanted, but I’m really proud of how we played.

“I definitely could have made more free throws to put us in a better position. That definitely stings, missing two in a row and the front end of a one-and-one.”

The reality is Carmel wouldn’t have had a shot at the upset without Orme, whose fourth-quarter surge included three 3-pointers.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Greyhounds coach Ryan Osborn said. “I felt like they competed for 32 minutes. We’ve challenged them to make game-winning plays to impact the game late. They did that. I felt like we were right there. We put ourselves in position to win the game, but unfortunately, it didn’t fall our way.

“I hope it burns. I hope it hurts a little bit because I think we can get better. You want to win the game, you obviously want to win the game, but our team is growing. You can’t get complacent. You’ve got to keep fighting, and they will.”

Consider that Carmel limited Ben Davis to just 13 first-half points and had a three-point halftime lead. When the Giants started to pull away with a six-point lead in the final quarter, Orme sank a pair of 3-pointers in an 8-0 run.

The dogged Greyhounds were never going to go away.

“I can’t be more proud of ‘em,” Osborn said. “I don’t think I’d be any more proud of ‘em if we won. It’s a great team and they’re awesome kids. Walking out of that locker room, there’s some hunger in there. I do believe we’re going to keep getting better.”

Orme certainly sounded motivated.

“Come tournament time, we’ll be ready to make a run,” he said. “We could have had that one. It stings a little bit. It sparks a fire in us. We’ll use it to fuel us down the stretch. We can hang with anybody in the state at this point.”

All that remains to be decided is if Ben Davis can stay unblemished in the regular season.

“Being 21-0, it’s definitely a goal (to go undefeated),” Doughty said. “It’s not the biggest goal, but if we end up doing it, it’s just another one of those bonuses.”

Carlisle is grateful to have the opportunity to coach these Giants.

“Twenty-one up, zero down,” he said. “Great opportunity. (But) it ain’t about undefeated, I just want to get better (with) us playing the best basketball we can play going into the tournament.”

