ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Top-ranked Ben Davis remains undefeated after one-point road win at Carmel

By Phillip B. Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6bSe_0kUUkm5V00

By Phillip B. Wilson

CARMEL, Ind. — A one-point game that could have gone either way showed the character and tenacity of both triumphant No. 1 Ben Davis and vanquished No. 3 Carmel on Friday night.

The preservation of an unbeaten record came down to Ben Davis making free throws in the final minute. And the guy the Giants wanted to shoot those foul shots was senior point guard and captain Clay Butler, who sank five of six at the line to secure a 46-45 road victory.

That the Class 4A top-ranked Giants endured and improved to 21-0 proved coach Don Carlisle’s team is capable of making the most important plays when late-game pressure is most intense. It’s been a perfect run of mostly double-digit wins, except for an overtime escape against Southport and a four-point victory over Pike in the third and fourth games.

But this outcome also showed that Carmel is better than its 11-6 record. The Greyhounds, No. 3 in the SBLive Indiana Power 25 rankings , are plenty capable of being a dangerous team come tournament time.

“It’s a great thing for us for confidence when we get in those situations,” Carlisle said. “Last year, we had a lot of those games that we lost. You can see the growth there in this group. We made defensive plays and we made free throws. Last year in those similar situations, we didn’t. This group is a veteran group and did a good job of fighting back.”

He couldn’t help but remind about recent history. Ben Davis hasn’t beaten rival Carmel since 2017, a five-game losing streak that included the 2019 state championship game when Carlisle was in his first season. That one will always hurt.

“We haven’t had much success against those guys,” he said. “It’s been a while.”

That’s why this nailbiter meant a little more than other close games.

PHOTO GALLERY: Ben Davis at Carmel boys basketball

Butler, who finished with 10 points, hit what proved to be the game-winning foul shot to make it 46-42 with 12 seconds remaining. On two previous possessions with the Giants ahead by only one point in that final minute, he sank both ends of one-and-ones.

“We don’t really believe in pressure,” Giants senior center Zane Doughty said. “It’s a mind thing. I had full confidence that Clay was going to shoot ‘em. I rarely see him miss ever. I had full confidence he was going to knock ‘em down and when he did, it was relief off my chest.”

Butler quickly exited for a ride home with his parents, so he didn’t talk after playing the hero. But then again, he probably didn’t need to say anything. His coach summed up the senior’s importance.

“He’s a clutch kid,” Carlisle said. “I always like him with the ball in his hands because he’s going to make those free throws. I have extreme confidence in him. Give him the ball and let him go shoot ‘em.”

Carmel’s Sam Orme, who scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds. But Carmel was out of timeouts and Ben Davis didn’t need to inbound the basketball before the final buzzer.

The Greyhounds pushed the Giants to the limit early as Doughty got several looks but was unable to finish on most. The two-star Valparaiso recruit finished with 17 points including four dunks, eight rebounds and six blocks. But the referees let the boys play, which meant a lot of contact inside.

“The refs decided to turn their heads,” Doughty said. “At the end, I just started powering through and not caring.”

On the other side stood a formidable, familiar foe in Orme, a three-star Belmont recruit. The 6-foot-8 power forward and the 6-9 Doughty played on the same Indy Heat AAU team last summer.

“He’s really mad at me right now,” Doughty said. “It was really satisfying, beating him and having bragging rights.”

Orme was more upset with himself about missing three foul shots in the fourth quarter. He had made six in a row before that.

“There’s definitely a few plays we’d like to have back, a couple of missed layups, definitely me missing a few free throws,” Orme said. “Not the result we wanted, but I’m really proud of how we played.

“I definitely could have made more free throws to put us in a better position. That definitely stings, missing two in a row and the front end of a one-and-one.”

The reality is Carmel wouldn’t have had a shot at the upset without Orme, whose fourth-quarter surge included three 3-pointers.

“I’m proud of our kids,” Greyhounds coach Ryan Osborn said. “I felt like they competed for 32 minutes. We’ve challenged them to make game-winning plays to impact the game late. They did that. I felt like we were right there. We put ourselves in position to win the game, but unfortunately, it didn’t fall our way.

“I hope it burns. I hope it hurts a little bit because I think we can get better. You want to win the game, you obviously want to win the game, but our team is growing. You can’t get complacent. You’ve got to keep fighting, and they will.”

Consider that Carmel limited Ben Davis to just 13 first-half points and had a three-point halftime lead. When the Giants started to pull away with a six-point lead in the final quarter, Orme sank a pair of 3-pointers in an 8-0 run.

The dogged Greyhounds were never going to go away.

“I can’t be more proud of ‘em,” Osborn said. “I don’t think I’d be any more proud of ‘em if we won. It’s a great team and they’re awesome kids. Walking out of that locker room, there’s some hunger in there. I do believe we’re going to keep getting better.”

Orme certainly sounded motivated.

“Come tournament time, we’ll be ready to make a run,” he said. “We could have had that one. It stings a little bit. It sparks a fire in us. We’ll use it to fuel us down the stretch. We can hang with anybody in the state at this point.”

All that remains to be decided is if Ben Davis can stay unblemished in the regular season.

“Being 21-0, it’s definitely a goal (to go undefeated),” Doughty said. “It’s not the biggest goal, but if we end up doing it, it’s just another one of those bonuses.”

Carlisle is grateful to have the opportunity to coach these Giants.

“Twenty-one up, zero down,” he said. “Great opportunity. (But) it ain’t about undefeated, I just want to get better (with) us playing the best basketball we can play going into the tournament.”

IHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL | BASKETBALL SCORES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpaOF_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZ1sK_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrmhy_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399ei0_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qP0ft_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7UKO_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H15xb_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06q00w_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7NVc_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Vuk8_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEthI_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8RjT_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWyjG_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e64NZ_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js5aP_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvGVu_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OReZX_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gikQT_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAyI1_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boeYR_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icLjF_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eLj9_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKnxK_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCM8H_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMLFD_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPnmo_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbpvZ_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5TJm_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoNvH_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rn6qj_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OwzA_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOWRn_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdCaq_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFsUH_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ap86Y_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwBzy_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdchE_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gW3mO_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvHJS_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01W7eS_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lq72o_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOeYL_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDt3W_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXVXe_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3A8y_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxNdk_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v56PW_0kUUkm5V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrPj4_0kUUkm5V00

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bdspotlight.com

Boys continue impressive season, stand at 22-0

The Ben Davis boys basketball team survived its last double-weekend of the regular season by beating Carmel 46-45 on Friday and then handling Crispus Attucks 62-39 on Saturday, its largest margin of victory ever over Attucks. Th two wins improves the Giants to 22-0. Friday’s game was the closet of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hammerandrails.com

Recruiting Wire | 2025 Purdue Target Trent Sisley | Interview & Overview

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into one of Purdue’s 2025 top targets in Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: His Place Eatery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nothing tastes better than food that not only fills your stomach but touches your heart and soul. Friday’s “Tasty Takeout” is His Place Eatery. James Jones joined “All Indiana” to share a few popular items on the menu of the restaurant at 6916 E. 30th St. That’s at Shadeland Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Fixing dry indoor air

INDIANAPOLIS — Homes typically dry out every winter, making skin and nasal passages dry, as well. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden explained how you can treat dry indoor air to make your home more comfortable in the winter. "You want the humidity in your home...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ted Rivers

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy